Best Perk Package in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone 2 has received interesting tactical advantageous elements in Season 3 Reloaded. The Lootable Perk Package is an item that will help players in their early fights. Perks are an essential feature of the Call of Duty franchise and were initially introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2008). This radically changed players' approach to the game as they received certain special abilities to offer them an advantage over opponents.

Perks have come a long way, with different modifications and adaptations to fit the meta. New perks were introduced over time, confusing players about which ones to use. The following article will go over all the perks present in Warzone 2 and the ideal one to equip to get a tactical advantage.

Best Warzone 2 Perks in Season 3 Reloaded

Perks are necessary components that provide certain unique advantages on the battlefield. Certain perks may not hold value to some but may benefit others, depending on the player's requirements. However, some perks have a significant impact on the game and determine its outcome.

Perks are classified into three types: Base, Bonus, and Ultimate. The following is a list of perks ranked by their in-game effectiveness:

Best Base Perks

Overkill Tracker Double Time Scavenger Battle Hardened Bomb Squad Strong Arms

Overkill is unquestionably the most effective Base Perk in Warzone 2, as it allows players to equip two primary weapons from a single loadout. With two major weapons, you can confront anyone in any situation, as both weapons will neutralize each other's vulnerabilities and give you an advantage during battle.

Tracker, Double Time, and Scavenger are all on equal footing because they each bring benefits that are distinct from one another and help in different situations. Tracker can assist you in detecting enemy footsteps, Double Time increases your movement speed by 30%, and Scavenger allows you to gather ammo and armor plates off defeated adversaries.

Battle Hardened is ideal for players that rush foes since it absorbs less status impact from throwables such as flashbangs, stun grenades, and shock sticks. The other two perks, Bomb Squad and Strong Arms, are ineffective because the former reduces incoming damage from non-Killstreak explosive utilities. The latter allows you to toss throwables farther.

Best Bonus Perks

Fast Hands Resupply Cold-Blooded Spotter Focus

Fast Hands is an important Bonus Perk in Warzone 2 as it increases the speed of reloading, switching guns, and throwing grenades. This will definitely help you take on fights with more confidence.

The remaining four perks are situational and have little influence. Cold-Blooded, on the other hand, directly counters the High Alert's ultimate perk. In contrast, Resupply Perk offers an extra lethal item charge that regenerates after 30 seconds and is useful in the late game.

Spotter will assist you in detecting enemy equipment, such as nearby mines. Focus will enhance hold-breath time with reduced flinch damage.

Best Ultimate Perks

Ghost High Alert Quick Fix Birdseye Survivor

Ghost is a splendid perk in Warzone 2 that makes you invisible to enemy UAVs, Heartbeat Sensors, and Portable Radars. It's a great perk to have if you enjoy stealth.

High Alert is a terrific perk that has the same gravity as the Ghost Perk in that it informs players if an opponent is aiming or spotting them.

Quick Fix is another amazing perk that regenerates health after installing armor plates, allowing you to fight in more intense battles.

Birdseye is another useful perk that uses UAVs and Radar to disclose the enemy's direction. Survivor Perk, on the other hand, automatically pings foes who knock you out, allowing you to be revived faster.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

