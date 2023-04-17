Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update - Ghost perk finally fixed for minimap

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has transformed the game and is on the right path to satisfy the community. It has introduced changes to the movement mechanics that players have been demanding and even included one-shot snipers. Additionally, the upgrade has the ability to change the existing meta. The patch notes indicated several bug fixes, glitches, and UI changes.

However, since some of the patches have been hidden and unaddressed, players may remain in the dark. The Ghost Perk glitch, rectified in the Season 3 update, was discovered by well-known Warzone 2 streamer TheXclusiveAce. This article provides all the relevant information regarding the problem fix.

Modern Warfare 2's Ghost Perk fix explained in detail

Many of the community's problems were resolved, and necessary fixes were issued in the Season 3 update. However, numerous minor modifications and bug fixes were concealed.

TheXclusiveAce, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, has expertise in revealing hidden changes and later he discovers that the Ghost Perk - suppressor glitch has finally been solved.

The aforementioned bug in Modern Warfare 2 makes the Ghost Perk somewhat useless as players with the Perk who fire a suppressed weapon are revealed on the minimap when an enemy UAV is activated. This should not happen as their location should stay hidden if they are using the Ghost Perk with a suppressed weapon.

The issue was not present when Modern Warfare 2 was first released, but it reappeared a few days later. Many players have been affected by this since they are subject to UAV sweeps even while utilizing the Ghost Perk with a suppressed weapon. The issue was neglected by the developers, and players encountered it throughout their Season 2 journey.

Players have become acclimated to it and may have missed the change. However, TheXclusiveAce revealed that the issue has been resolved with the Season 3 update, saying, "They finally fixed the Ghost and Suppressor interaction in this game."

The developers did well to correct these minor faults, which have an influence on the game's overall image and reputation. Modern Warfare 2's player population has plummeted dramatically, necessitating drastic action based on what the community truly desires.

Season 3 of the game has added several improvements to the game, as well as new fan-favorite components, such as the introduction of modes like Gunfight, new maps, new weapons, and events.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 was released on April 12, 2023, and is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

