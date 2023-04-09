What is the Gunfight OSP mode in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 is turning out to be very interesting. Apart from the new weapons that are set to go live in the game, players will be able to participate in a set of new modes as well.

Modern Warfare 2 has a multiplayer mode that's flocked by players primarily because of the game modes that it has to offer. With that said, Season 3 will see the arrival of a new mode that will test the reflexes and map knowledge of players to a great degree. Here's everything you need to know about the Gunfight OSP mode.

When does the Gunfight OSP mode go live in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3?

Since the Gunfight OSP mode is a part of the regular playlist update, players can expect this mode to be available a week or two after Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 goes live. The new season is scheduled to go live on April 12.

Interestingly enough, the Gunfight OSP mode is a variant of the Gunfight mode. In this mode, players will team up with a squadmate and will be dropped on a small map. In the regular Gunfight mode, these players will be offered a random loadout, and the first team to reach a specific score will win the match.

The OSP mode stands for "On-Site Procurement". In this mode, players will land on the maps without a specific weapon or loadout. Once their boots touch the ground, players must scourge the map to find weapons and armor and eliminate the opposition to secure a victory. Quite similar to the original mode, players who win a specific number of rounds win the match.

The OSP mode is more dynamic than the traditional mode because players don't land with any specific weapons. Instead, they'll have to go around the map to loot weapons and win engagements.

Currently, there are three specific maps where players can battle it out against a team of two other Operators. The maps are as follows:

Alley

Blacksite

Shipment

Exhibit

When it comes to weapons, players will be able to get their hands on the FJX Imperium sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3. The weapon was first introduced as the Intervention sniper and soon rose to popularity because of the damage it dealt to enemies and how it performed on the battlefield. The same weapon is now being refurbished as the FJX Imperium.

The weapon will be located in an unknown sector of the Battle Pass. However, players won't be required to purchase the Battle Pass to get their hands on the weapon in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

