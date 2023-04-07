How to get the FJX Imperium Sniper rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?

The FJX Imperium sniper rifle is a new weapon that will be introduced in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

There is a steep learning curve when it comes to effectively using a sniper rifle in gunfights. However, players who are able to master this weapon archetype have the potential to turn into unstoppable forces on the battlefield.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have a plethora of weapons that players can choose from. Players can choose the weapons they want and customize them accordingly to suit their playstyle.

With that said, here's how to get the FJX Imperium sniper in the game.

Where to find the FJX Imperium sniper rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The FJX Imperium sniper will be available in the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 battlepass. Players won't have to complete any specific challenges to unlock this weapon; simply leveling up the battlepass will do.

However, Activision hasn't mentioned the node in which this weapon will be located, so players will have to wait a few more days for concrete information on the same.

Moreover, this weapon will be located in one of the free tiers, so players won't have to purchase the battlepass to unlock this weapon in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The FJX Imperium sniper is the Intervention sniper from Modern Warfare 1. The weapon was an absolute beast on the battlefield and quickly rose to popularity within the playerbase. This bolt-action sniper rifle can be used to eliminate enemies at long distances.

When paired with a weapon that is effective in close-range to mid-range combat, players can effectively win gunfights no matter where the enemy is located. With Activision reintroducing this weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, one can expect this weapon to be popular amongst players as well.

When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 go live?

Based on the information revealed by Activision, Season 3 is scheduled to go live on April 12. Once the season goes live, players will be able to start leveling up their battlepass to acquire the FJX Imperium sniper rifle.

Given that it's very popular, there is a high chance that players might have to progress through a considerable portion of the battlepass to unlock it. Players who wish to acquire this weapon early on in the season can use Battle Token tier skips to reach the desired level quickly.

Players who miss out on unlocking this weapon through the Season 3 battlepass will still be able to acquire it. However, in order to do this, they'll have to complete a specific weapon challenge, which will be revealed at a later date.

Alternatively, players will also be able to purchase the blueprint for the FJX Imperium sniper rifle from the in-game store.

