Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to commence Season 3 on April 12, 2023. The latest update will introduce a variety of new content, including new maps, game modes, and a refreshed list of ranked rewards. These changes will bring new gameplay elements into the multiplayer title.

The Season 3 update will be massive for Modern Warfare 2 as it takes the player base to different locations for some of the most intense gunfight experiences. The new competitive season will also bring several captivating incentives for rank grinders and casuals alike.

Let us look at all the changes that are expected to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 in Season.

Modern Warfare 2, all upcoming changes in Season 3

Activision plans ahead with the amount of content for every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. While some changes result from popular community choices, others are charted to expand the playlists. These changes generally tweak several elements to improve the player base's gameplay experience.

Season 3 changes

The entirety of the third seasonal adjustment and content addition will reportedly be divided into two parts - some which launch on the day of the update itself, and others arriving alongside the mid-season update. Here is a list of all the content for Modern Warfare 2.

Modes

Gunfight: A 2v2 game mode will arrive with four maps. Players will fight in a cage-match style with random loadouts for a fast-paced experience.

A 2v2 game mode will arrive with four maps. Players will fight in a cage-match style with random loadouts for a fast-paced experience. Special Ops: Mid-season update will introduce the Defender: Hafid Port Special Ops mission and prepare players for a new Raid episode.

Maps

Pelayo's Lighthouse (6v6 map): Located near Spain, this map will present a rainy environment on a small cliffside-filled island with a tall lighthouse.

Located near Spain, this map will present a rainy environment on a small cliffside-filled island with a tall lighthouse. Black Gold (6v6 map): Players will be taken to a nighttime map with limited light sources. The map will require night vision goggles and thermal optics to emerge victorious.

Players will be taken to a nighttime map with limited light sources. The map will require night vision goggles and thermal optics to emerge victorious. Rohan Oil (Battle map): A large Point of Interest (POI) from Al Mazrah will arrive as a playable location for Ground War and Invasion mode. It will feature open roads and skies for players to utilize different vehicles and complete their objectives.

A large Point of Interest (POI) from Al Mazrah will arrive as a playable location for Ground War and Invasion mode. It will feature open roads and skies for players to utilize different vehicles and complete their objectives. Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle map): Another Al Mazrah POI with a massive cave network will promote varying gunfight scenarios due to large verticalities and small buildings scattered around the area. This map will be available for Ground War and Invasion.

Another Al Mazrah POI with a massive cave network will promote varying gunfight scenarios due to large verticalities and small buildings scattered around the area. This map will be available for Ground War and Invasion. Alley (2v2 map): An unknown, cramped, and complicated marketplace location in Al Mazrah.

An unknown, cramped, and complicated marketplace location in Al Mazrah. Blacksite (2v2 map): A small training ground for operators with a straightforward layout.

A small training ground for operators with a straightforward layout. Shipment (2v2 map): The fan-favorite tight-cornered, and slippery map with disorienting gunfights will be arriving as a proving ground for duos.

Ranked rewards

5 Ranked Wins: Season 3 Competitor sticker

Season 3 Competitor sticker 10 Ranked Wins: TAQ-56 Pro Issue weapon blueprint

TAQ-56 Pro Issue weapon blueprint 25 Ranked Wins: Top Dog weapon charm

Top Dog weapon charm 50 Ranked Wins: Tippable weapon vinyl

Tippable weapon vinyl 75 Ranked Wins: Season 3 Ranked Play loading screen

Season 3 Ranked Play loading screen 100 Ranked Wins: Ranked Play Season 3 veteran camo

Ranked Play Season 3 veteran camo Operator skins and cosmetics for season-high placement in the Gold tier or above. Special rewards for the Top 250 players and the top placeholder at the end of the season.

Operators

Alejandro Vargas (in Battle Pass)

(in Battle Pass) Valeria Garza (in Battle Pass)

Weapons

FJX Imperium , popularly known as the Intervention, will be added to the Battle Rifle class. It will be available through the Battle Pass.

, popularly known as the Intervention, will be added to the Battle Rifle class. It will be available through the Battle Pass. Cronen Squall will also arrive inside the Battle Pass as a semi-automatic rifle fine-tuned for long-distance gunfights and high damage output.

Prestige

Season 3 will increase the level cap and the Prestige rank to 13. The Prestige 13 will unlock at level 650 and will be the maximum level players can acquire in the season.

The Season 3 update will bring massive changes to Modern Warfare 2. Players can expect to see more details through the official Call of Duty blog as the Season 3 update draws closer. Check out Sportskeeda for the most recent news about Modern Warfare 2.

