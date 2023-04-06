Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals best close-range meta weapon loadouts in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded concludes in less than a week. However, before Season 3 goes live and starts a new chapter, Warzone 2 analyst WhosImmortal has revealed the meta weapons that players should try out in close-range engagements.
The Season 2 Reloaded update introduced numerous new weapon adjustments, including significant changes to the SMG weapon class's previous meta firearms, such as the Lachmann Sub, Vel 46, and PDSW 538. The mid-season update also featured new in-game content, such as the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, Path of the Ronin challenges, fresh bundles in the store, and much more.
WhosImmortal's top picks for close-range meta weapons and their respective loadouts in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2
COD expert, Warzone 2 analyst, and YouTuber WhosImmortal is renowned for his in-depth coverage of Call of Duty news, leaks, and especially the games' meta. In his latest video, he discussed the recommended weapons that are currently dominating the close-range meta, which has been growing in popularity.
Warzone 2 features Modern Warfare 2's extensive collection of tactical weaponry that excels at delivering super-fast time-to-kill and lethal damage output with high customizability to fit the player's style of engagement. While Al Mazrah is reputed for its long-range warfare, the nerfs following the Season 2 Reloaded update saw players switching their playstyle to something a lot more "up close and personal."
The introduction of the new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, in Season 2 has led to an increase in close-quarters combat and faster player mobility. This is due to the map's shorter size and the need to always engage in and out of combat without wasting a single second.
That being said, let's take a look at WhosImmortal's picks for the close-range meta weapon loadouts in all of Warzone 2 as Season 2 Reloaded comes to an end.
Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)
Part of the Kastovia weapon platform, the Kastov-74u is a powerful firearm that, while being labeled as an assault rifle, behaves a lot more like an SMG due to its short damage range.
The following build focuses on increasing the weapon's overall mobility even further.
Recommended attachments
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Barrel: BR209 Barrel
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Chimera (Assault Rifle)
The Chimera was added to Warzone 2 following the Season 1 Reloaded update. It has become a head-to-head competitor to the Kastov-74 when it comes to being a close-range assault rifle.
This assault rifle provides both speed and mobility and is a highly reliable 'sniper support' weapon.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40
- Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal
- Underbarrel: Schlager Tango
- Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip
- Magazine: 45-Round Mag
Lachmann Sub (MP5)
While the Season 2 Reloaded update brought some notable nerfs to its movement speed and aim-down sight speed, the Lachmann Sub, or MP5, still manages to rank among the top-tier submachine guns in the game.
Recommended attachments
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm
- Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
- Magazine: 40-Round Mag
Vel 46 (MP7)
The Vel 46 received major buffs that have made it extremely reliable following Season 2 Reloaded. With an increase to its close damage range, the Vel 46, or more commonly, the MP7, is a powerful close-range firearm that provides superior handling and TTK.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Stock: Demo RXT Stock
- Underbarrel: Schlager Tango
- Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip
PDSW 528 (P90)
The PDSW 528, commonly called the P90, is another powerful submachine gun that is on par with the Vel 46 at around 30-meter ranges (when it comes to the TTK). Don't be fooled by its bulky look, as this SMG does provide good mobility and a high magazine capacity.
Recommended attachments
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
- Laser: VLK LZR 7mW
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Comb: TV TacComb
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip
Vaznev-9k (SMG)
The Vaznev-9k is another great close-range meta competitor that provides an excellent rate of fire and TTK in the 15-meter range. Belonging to the Kastovia weapon platform, much like the Kastov-74u, the Vaznev-9k is a lighter and more mobile choice.
Recommended attachments
- Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
- Barrel: KAS-1 381mm
- Stock: Markeev R7 Stock
- Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90
- Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).