Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal reveals best close-range meta weapon loadouts in Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded concludes in less than a week. However, before Season 3 goes live and starts a new chapter, Warzone 2 analyst WhosImmortal has revealed the meta weapons that players should try out in close-range engagements.

The Season 2 Reloaded update introduced numerous new weapon adjustments, including significant changes to the SMG weapon class's previous meta firearms, such as the Lachmann Sub, Vel 46, and PDSW 538. The mid-season update also featured new in-game content, such as the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, Path of the Ronin challenges, fresh bundles in the store, and much more.

WhosImmortal's top picks for close-range meta weapons and their respective loadouts in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

COD expert, Warzone 2 analyst, and YouTuber WhosImmortal is renowned for his in-depth coverage of Call of Duty news, leaks, and especially the games' meta. In his latest video, he discussed the recommended weapons that are currently dominating the close-range meta, which has been growing in popularity.

Warzone 2 features Modern Warfare 2's extensive collection of tactical weaponry that excels at delivering super-fast time-to-kill and lethal damage output with high customizability to fit the player's style of engagement. While Al Mazrah is reputed for its long-range warfare, the nerfs following the Season 2 Reloaded update saw players switching their playstyle to something a lot more "up close and personal."

The introduction of the new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, in Season 2 has led to an increase in close-quarters combat and faster player mobility. This is due to the map's shorter size and the need to always engage in and out of combat without wasting a single second.

That being said, let's take a look at WhosImmortal's picks for the close-range meta weapon loadouts in all of Warzone 2 as Season 2 Reloaded comes to an end.

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)

The Kastov-74u in Gold Camo (Image via Activision)

Part of the Kastovia weapon platform, the Kastov-74u is a powerful firearm that, while being labeled as an assault rifle, behaves a lot more like an SMG due to its short damage range.

The following build focuses on increasing the weapon's overall mobility even further.

Recommended attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

FTAC OL-Z Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Chimera (Assault Rifle)

The "Silver Tox" Chimera weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Chimera was added to Warzone 2 following the Season 1 Reloaded update. It has become a head-to-head competitor to the Kastov-74 when it comes to being a close-range assault rifle.

This assault rifle provides both speed and mobility and is a highly reliable 'sniper support' weapon.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Lachmann Sub (MP5)

The "Wildestyle" Lachmann Sub weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

While the Season 2 Reloaded update brought some notable nerfs to its movement speed and aim-down sight speed, the Lachmann Sub, or MP5, still manages to rank among the top-tier submachine guns in the game.

Recommended attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

Vel 46 (MP7)

The "Hive Crusher" Vel 46 weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Vel 46 received major buffs that have made it extremely reliable following Season 2 Reloaded. With an increase to its close damage range, the Vel 46, or more commonly, the MP7, is a powerful close-range firearm that provides superior handling and TTK.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

PDSW 528 (P90)

The "Lucky Rabbit" PDSW 528 weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The PDSW 528, commonly called the P90, is another powerful submachine gun that is on par with the Vel 46 at around 30-meter ranges (when it comes to the TTK). Don't be fooled by its bulky look, as this SMG does provide good mobility and a high magazine capacity.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Comb: TV TacComb

TV TacComb Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Vaznev-9k (SMG)

The "Lay Waste" Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Vaznev-9k is another great close-range meta competitor that provides an excellent rate of fire and TTK in the 15-meter range. Belonging to the Kastovia weapon platform, much like the Kastov-74u, the Vaznev-9k is a lighter and more mobile choice.

Recommended attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

