Best Warzone 2 sniper support loadout for Chimera assault rifle in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has brought back the fan-favorite Honey Badger from previous titles as the Chimera in Activision's latest battle royale. While the game offers a wide range of weapons to make use of, this latest addition will players reminisce about old memories and truly feel nostalgic in the world of Call of Duty.

With Season 2 bringing back the sniper meta in the game once again, this makes it a great time to use long-range weapons. Considering that the game's fast-paced action requires players to be fairly active in almost every situation, a solid sniper-support assault rifle is necessary.

If you're looking for a great sniper-support Chimera assault rifle in Warzone 2, this article will help you. Read more to learn about its attachments.

The Chimera is effective as a close-to-mid-range weapon in Warzone 2

A part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform, the Chimera is one of the most versatile assault rifles to use right now. With its high fire rate and low recoil, it is quite effective in close to mid-range combat. If you're on the hunt for a secondary weapon that helps keep your surroundings in check, the Chimera is definitely the best option.

The capabilities of this weapon can be further enhanced by adding attachments, with this particular loadout being recommended by popular content creator Metaphor. It should be kept in mind that the class set-up is mostly effective in close to mid-range gunfights. If you engage in long-range combat with this class setup, it won't be as effective as it is within 60 meters. Here's the recommended build for the Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 2.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Stock: TRX-56 Stock

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

For this build, the usage of a Barrel or Muzzle isn't necessary as the most important attachment here is the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel. It increases the weapon's hip fire accuracy, making it far more precise in close-range combat. Furthermore, with the added benefits of improved recoil control and better aim walking steadiness, you should be able to use the Chimera with relative ease.

The next most important attachment in this build is the Cronen Mini Pro Optic. This particular optic provides a clear picture of what's in front of you and lets you hit your targets easily. However, using this will make you lose out on some ADS speed with the weapon.

Although the base weapon's recoil is fairly easy to control, throwing the TRX-56 Stock into the mix will improve that further while adding aiming stability as well. However, using this attachment will cost you ADS speed, crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and aim walking speed.

Finally, you should make use of the 45 Round Magazine to complete this build. This will allow you to fight multiple enemies at once and give you the edge in intense combat situations.

f you're looking for more meta loadouts in Warzone 2

