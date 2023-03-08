Call of Duty Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor recently showcased a new weapon build for the Vaznev-9k. The popular content creator recently uploaded a YouTube video with full gameplay to present his build’s effectiveness.

Warzone 2 Season 2 brought in a few new weapon alternatives alongside the Resurgence mode and Ashika Island. The close-quarter combat scenarios started to see an increased use of the KV Broadside instead of the meta sub-machine guns like the Lachmann Sub or MX9.

Metaphor recommends new Vaznev-9k setup for Warzone 2

Activision launched Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a shared weapons arsenal. The player base can choose to play with a loadout of their preference. Moreover, players can utilize the advanced gunsmith platform to modify and test the weapons in different scenarios.

The Vaznev-9k has held a respectable position in the hierarchy and has sometimes managed to take the top spot. Its damage output and Time-To-Kill (TTK) speeds are very competitive and are major aspects of its rise in popularity.

Vaznev-9k weapon build

The Vaznev-9k is a sub-machine gun category member of the Kastovia weapons platform. It shares the family’s high damage output nature and compensates with a lower fire rate. It boasts a TTK speed of approximately 540 ms in close-range gunfights. The correct attachment choice can make players a formidable force in Warzone 2 matches.

Metaphor suggests using the Vaznev-9k build to make the most out of it. Following is the complete build with a brief description of all the pros and cons for the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Broadside FCT

Recommended Tuning:

FSS Sharkfin 90: -0.46 vertical, +0.27 horizontal

-0.46 vertical, +0.27 horizontal True-Tac Grip: -0.35 vertical, -0.28 horizontal

-0.35 vertical, -0.28 horizontal Broadside FCT: -2.32 vertical, 0 horizontal

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle attachment increases vertical and horizontal recoil control but affects the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability. The FSS Sharkfin 90 increases aiming idle stability without any negative side effects.

The 45-Round Mag is beneficial while taking extended fights with multiple targets. It hinders the agility of the user with the weapon in hand. The True-Tac Grip increases sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds while reducing recoil control.

The Broadside FCT stock increases aiming stability, crouch movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint speed. This stock attachment reduces aim walking speed and overall recoil control.

Metaphor’s Vaznev-9k is focused on boosting stability, handling, and accuracy. It is not the fastest setup that can be engineered in Warzone 2. Players can modify parts of this build according to their requirements.

The Season 2 update introduced exciting new weapons, including the Crossbow with the Ronin challenge event. The developers also deployed a new patch that nerfed the incendiary ammunition attachments and eliminated any sniper one-shot builds. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

