JGOD reveals Warzone 2's top 5 close-range meta weapons in Season 2

JGOD, one of Call of Duty's most notable experts and YouTubers, is known for his in-depth analysis of Warzone 2 and for providing some top-tier weapons builds and loadouts to fit the current meta. With the release of Season 2 of Warzone 2 on February 15th, 2023, the seasonal update features tons of weapon balancing and performance adjustments that usher in a new wave of close-range meta weapons.

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 also introduces the all-new map of Ashika Island battle royale map along with the return of Resurgence, a new and exotic battle pass, Path of the Ronin event with free unlockable rewards, brand-new weapons, and a lot more.

JGOD explores his top 5 picks for close-range meta weapons in Season 2 of Warzone 2

In his latest video, JGOD ranks his preferred meta weapons for close-range engagements after the Season 2 update in Warzone 2. Along with some notable weapons from the previous close-range meta, JGOD includes some fresh faces and specifies these weapons' recommended meta builds for this season.

JGOD discusses the pros and cons of the weapons and explains how each can fit into the current and respective playstyles associated with them. That being said, here are JGOD's recommended top 5 close-range meta weapons for Season 2 of Warzone 2:

5) Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)

The Kastov-74u assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The Kastov-74u, while classified as an assault rifle, fits more into the close-range option due to its TTK and faster mobility than the rest of its class. JGOD prefers this Kastov-74u more as a sniper support weapon and remarks that its comparatively slow fire rate can be unforgiving if players cannot land their shots effectively.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Corvus Slash Gen. 2

Corvus Slash Gen. 2 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

4) Chimera (Assault Rifle) and Vaznev-9k (SMG)

The Chimera assault rifle and Vaznev-9k SMG (Image via Activision)

JGOD ranks both the Vaznev-9k SMG and the Chimera assault rifle in fourth place because each possesses unique advantages at close ranges.

Starting with the Chimera, the weapon was released as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update, and while it is an assault rifle, the weapon lacks a superior bullet velocity and performs similarly to an SMG. JGOD claims this weapon can kill as fast as the Lachmann Sub if players land their shots on target.

Chimera Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Laser: Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser Barrel: 6.5" EXF OP-40

6.5" EXF OP-40 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

JGOD ranks the Vaznev-9k above the Kastov-74u due to the weapon's faster rate of fire, better mobility, and faster movement speed, thanks to being an SMG. The Vaznev-9k, while struggling with a proper TTK above 50+ meters, has a reasonably controllable recoil despite being part of the Kastovia weapon platform of heavy hitters.

Vaznev-9k Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 45-Round Mag

3) KV Broadside (Shotgun)

The KV Broadside semi-auto shotgun (Image via Activision)

While JGOD abstains from discussing shotguns in his meta builds, he claims to be forced to add the KV Broadside to his list because of the overpowering nature of this weapon and believes the weapon will likely get nerfed in the future.

Released with Season 2, the KV Broadside is a semi-auto shotgun that can be unlocked for free through the Season 2 Battle Pass. Like its fellow members from the Kastovia weapon platform, the KV Broadside is a force to be reckoned with, especially with the Dragon's Breath incendiary ammunition that makes this weapon a 2-shot kill.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: Gunner D20

Gunner D20 Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

2) Lachmann Sub (SMG)

The Lachmann Sub SMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The Lachmann Sub, more popularly called the MP5, is a staple to the close-range meta not only in Warzone 2 but also in its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone, during the early days of Verdansk.

The MP5's superior damage per magazine, mobility and decent fire rate make it ideal for loadouts that use the Fast Hands perk. The Lachmann Sub is in fierce neck-to-neck competition with the number one spot on the list and is a viable alternative.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp

XTEN Razor Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

1) Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 SMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The number one spot is retained by the Fennec 45, which boasts the fastest rate of fire in the game and is the reason behind its faster TTK. The weapon did experience considerable nerfs with the release of Season 2. Yet, it is still far from being dethroned thanks to its minimal recoil that complements its fire rate, able to shred opponents in the blink of an eye.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

FTAC Locktight Stock Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

Poll : 0 votes