How many Gunfights maps will be there in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially introducing the much-awaited Gunfight mode in the multiplayer playlist with the release of Season 3. As the community has been clamoring for this popular mode since the previous iteration of the Modern Warfare saga, this new announcement is surely exhilarating for the franchise's fans.

This 2v2, no-respawn, round-based game mode is undoubtedly one of the most exciting ways to play multiplayer, and it requires a specific kind of map setting due to the nature of play. Call of Duty has announced four different maps that will host the "Gunfight" mode in Modern Warfare 2 and here is everything you need to know about them.

All Gunfight maps in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

As the Gunfight mode will let two players from each team get engaged in combat, they need close-quarter space to have fights with more intensity. The maps in Gunfights are specially designed for this mode and these are the four that gamers will fight on:

Alley

Blacksite

Exhibit

Shipment

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel on Gunfight here bit.ly/S03-Gunfight There’s nowhere to hide, so grab your duo and jump into Gunfight, coming to #MWII Multiplayer with four Gunfight maps at launch 🤝More intel on Gunfight here There’s nowhere to hide, so grab your duo and jump into Gunfight, coming to #MWII Multiplayer with four Gunfight maps at launch 🤝More intel on Gunfight here ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Gunfight https://t.co/9n50uV0VNu

According to the Call of Duty blog post, the Alley is a small marketplace somewhere in the Al Mazrah region. The space is completely cleared out so that strike teams can enter and have their operation instant. With its narrow alley space, it will be interesting to see how the combat on this map will play out.

The second map for the Gunfight mode is the Blacksite. The franchise is yet to disclose its location, however, by the looks of it, it seems like a training ground for operators before they join actual combat. The Blacksite map will also host the 1v1 Gulag for Warzone 2 in Season 3.

Call of Duty has not revealed anything regarding the Exhibit map in their Season 3 announcement post. We can expect that it will also be a close-quarter map with players having small places to navigate. However, our speculation is limited as there is no image or description as of today.

If you are a veteran Call of Duty player, you will need zero description of the final map, Shipment. The classic Call of Duty multiplayer map made its return to Modern Warfare 2 last season and this time, it will host the Gunfight mode as well.

What is Gunfight: OSP and when does it launch?

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

6v6 maps x3

Battle maps x2

Special Ops

New Weapons x2 (FJX Imperium Sniper, Cronen Squall Battle Rifle)

New Operator x2 (Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza)

Check out more:



#CallofDuty #Warzone2 #ModernWarfare2 Everything new in Modern Warfare 2 Season 36v6 maps x3Battle maps x2Special OpsNew Weapons x2 (FJX Imperium Sniper, Cronen Squall Battle Rifle)New Operator x2 (Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza)Check out more: bit.ly/3ZMaOUm Everything new in Modern Warfare 2 Season 36v6 maps x3Battle maps x2Special OpsNew Weapons x2 (FJX Imperium Sniper, Cronen Squall Battle Rifle)New Operator x2 (Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza)Check out more: bit.ly/3ZMaOUm#CallofDuty #Warzone2 #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/7Sa6TlNiru

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will also introduce a brand new Gunfight variant called Gunfiight: OSP (On-Site Procurement). The new mode will not be available at launch and will come later during the mid-season update. Instead of having a weapon of your choice, the given firearms will be located in a secure location in this mode and you'll be required to find them and then engage in combat.

