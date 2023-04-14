Warzone 2 developers disable Redeploy Protection as new 'God-Mode' bug spoils matches

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now available. With the inclusion of various playable materials, including new weaponry, features, events, and more, this enormous update adds various new modifications to the title. The developers even implemented movement tweaks that fans had been requesting for a long time, which improved the game's reputation. New bugs and glitches will undoubtedly occur at the start of a new season. Bugs are unavoidable in big online games like Warzone 2, and it is practically difficult to address every single issue.

A new 'God-Mode' bug has arisen, granting players invincibility and infinite redeploy protection. The following article will provide more information related to the latest bug.

The new 'God Mode' bug is ruing the gaming experience of Warzone 2 Players

Season 3 brought new bugs and glitches along with it. The 'God Mode' bug is a game-breaking glitch preventing players from enjoying the game to the fullest.

Speros @Speros_OG New God Mode Bug. Unlimited Redeploy Protection 🫠 New God Mode Bug. Unlimited Redeploy Protection 🫠 https://t.co/T4oUWYwvBL

A well-known Warzone 2 content maker, Speros, tweeted a video describing, "New God Mode Bug. Unlimited Redeploy Protection". The footage clearly shows that he was a victim of the problem. He came across an adversary and landed enough rounds to knock him out; this would have destroyed a regular enemy, but the enemy he came across was invincible. He was visibly irritated, as seen by his demeanor. He later said, "he has redeployed protection; he can't die."

Raven Software @RavenSoftware Spawn Protection has been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate an issue. Spawn Protection has been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate an issue. ❗️ Spawn Protection has been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate an issue.

The good news is that Raven Claw responded within 20 minutes after the video's release, saying, "We're investigating this as we speak!". Later, after some time, Raven Claw tweeted the announcement of temporarily disabling the Spawn Protection in Battle Royale matches as they continued to investigate the issue.

The developers have done an excellent job of considering community responses, which improves the game's overall image. The functionality is temporarily blocked to avoid the problem from occurring, indicating that they want to deploy the feature shortly with proper fixes.

The specific date of the feature's return to the game is not specified. However, users should expect to see the feature in the game very soon.

Bugs may ruin a user's gaming experience, so Warzone 2's popularity was shrinking by the day. The title's player count has dropped to its lowest point since March. This Season 3 update has the potential to reintroduce previous gamers to the game, and with mobility adjustments and new features, the game's current meta might shift.

Warzone 2 Season 3 was released on April 12th, 2023, and is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

