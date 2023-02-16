Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received its second seasonal update, introducing several new additions. One item that could boost a team's tactical advantage is the redeploy packs. This equipment can be used to survive in the most adverse situations where the player gets eliminated.

Warzone 2 is a battle royale mode where more than 100 participants are dropped into the massive map of Al Mazrah. One can purchase back their teammates with cash collected from the game itself. The first death sends players to the Gulag, where they must fight another eliminated enemy to secure redeployment.

Here is a detailed look at the redeploy packs in Warzone 2.

Assessing Warzone 2 redeploy packs and gulag rework

Activision caters to one of the largest playerbases in esports. Therefore, publishers and developers must consider various metrics like game data and player feedback while implementing changes. Weapon balance shifts are prime examples of seasonal changes that generally result in a complete meta-shift.

Redeploy packs

Redeploy packs are items that can be found on the map alongside weapons, killstreaks, and field upgrades. These packs can hand players another shot at victory and prove to be important in difficult scenarios.

The redeploy packs seem to work similarly to Warzone’s redeploy tokens. Once a player finds the redeploy pack, it can be equipped without taking up space in the backpack. If one is killed with a redeploy pack equipped, the game will immediately clear them for redeployment without sending them to the Gulag.

It is important to note that these packs do not consume the player’s chance to fight in the Gulag. If eliminated again while the Gulag is still active, they will be tossed in to fight for redeployment.

Where to find

Redeploy packs are rare items and will be scarcely spread throughout the map. However, players would be wise to sift through ground loot carefully, as they can obtain them through loot crates, cupboards, cabinets, and more. Here is a list of all the places where redeploy packs can be found.

Ground loot

Buy Stations

Strongholds

Black Sites

Redeploy packs are rare items that have a chance of spawning as ground loot. However, players can purchase it directly from some buy stations if they manage to amass enough cash. They can get their hands on these items if they clear a Stronghold or complete a Black Site in Warzone 2. It is a guaranteed item drop from Strongholds and Black Sites.

Gulag rework

Due to popular support and feedback, the previous 2v2 Gulag system was removed, while the classic Gulag format was reinstated. The Gulag is once again a 1v1 scenario without AI interference (The Jailer) and converts into a capture-the-flag mode during overtime. This change might create a more balanced playing field in the fight for redeployment.

Several changes have come alongside the addition of redeploy packs and new weapons. The introduction of Ashika Island and Resurgence mode in Warzone 2 is one of the most significant arrivals in the Season 2 update. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more details on the latest seasonal update.

