Call of Duty Warzone 2 offers great loot - cash and weapons - through missions and AI-protected sites. The Blacksites are a step-up version of the Strongholds accessible only with “Keys” that players can acquire by being the first to clear out a Stronghold and defuse its bomb.

A Warzone 2 player and content creator JC Amaterasu uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing a method of entering the Airport Blacksite without its key. The player can be seen performing a few different maneuvers near the traffic control tower, which ultimately gets the characters inside. The procedure does not require pixel perfection but will need a few tries to land correctly.

Here is a detailed look at the easiest method to enter the Airport Blacksite in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2: Entering Airport Blacksite keyless

Activision introduced a comparatively large presence of AI combatants in Al Mazrah to provide a different experience. Strongholds and Blacksites are largely sought after as they can provide entire loadouts, massive amounts of cash, and other useful items. Warzone 2 players can use the acquired cash to buy different gear and equipment like UAVs and gas masks.

Al Mazrah is a dynamic map built to accurately represent a battleground with varying geographies. The developers introduced a few prerequisites that need to be completed to enter Blacksites. However, the playerbase has found an unorthodox path to the Airport Blacksite.

Airport Blacksite keyless access

The proper method to gain access to secure sites like Blacksite requires the completion of Stronghold missions. The first team to defuse the bomb and clear all the AI combatants in the Stronghold gets access to a single loadout selection and a Blacksite key.

Airport Blacksite tower (Image via Activision)

Here is a step-by-step process that can be used to get inside the Airport Blacksite without a key.

Players need to glide from the plane and slowly make their way toward the control tower in Airport.

Make your way to the zip line that connects directly to the roof and position yourself on the outer edge in front of the solar panels facing South.

Jump off the roof and instantly deploy your parachute to start gliding.

Land on the barricaded windows by placing yourself directly on the edge while gliding.

Walk left after landing on edge and make your way to the gap between the window and the barricade.

Sprint inside, and the character will be able to make it inside the Blacksite.

The steps to gain access to the Airport Blacksite may seem simple but pack a certain degree of difficulty. Fortunately, players can keep retrying as the tower provides a path to the roof from below.

Exit side panel (Image via Activision)

A specific set of steps can help players escape from the barricaded floor. They will need to navigate towards a display panel in the North-East direction and climb over it.

After standing on the chair, face the barricades, perform sprint jumps repeatedly, and climb over the first barricade. Crouch near the gap and start walking forward to exit the tower.

Various such locations can be accessed by utilizing different openings in Warzone 2. The Airport Blacksite is one of the more difficult spots to enter, as players must be precise while trying to force their way inside.

