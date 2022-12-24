Warzone 2 gameplay guide: How to get loadouts in Season 1 Reloaded

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, loadouts refer to the combination of custom primary and secondary weapons along with perk packages and equipment. Players can equip one such loadout before the start of the match and collect them via various means in the match to improve their chances of winning.

When Warzone 2 was initially launched, players were only able to acquire their custom primary and secondary weapons by buying them at the buy station for an outrageous price. This was in sharp contrast to what players were used to in the previous Warzone title, and it caused some severe backlash from the community.

As such, the developers had to add in more avenues to get loadouts in Warzone 2, and the latest QOL update in Season 1 Reloaded marks the return of a popular method to get loadouts.

This article will list all the ways through which a player can acquire a loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

The Season 1 Reloaded patch brings loadout drop markers back in Warzone 2

As stated above, players have plenty of options for acquiring loadouts in the Season 1 Reloaded patch of Warzone 2, and the various methods are listed below.

Buy custom weapons at Buy Stations

Raven Software @RavenSoftware An update has gone live with Bug Fixes and a reduction to Primary Loadout Weapon cost in Buy Stations.



The amended Season 01 Reloaded notes are available here: #Warzone2 An update has gone live with Bug Fixes and a reduction to Primary Loadout Weapon cost in Buy Stations.The amended Season 01 Reloaded notes are available here: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… 📢 An update has gone live with Bug Fixes and a reduction to Primary Loadout Weapon cost in Buy Stations.The amended Season 01 Reloaded notes are available here: ravensoftware.com/community/2022… #Warzone2

This is the simplest method of getting a loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Drop in, loot for the necessary amount of cash, find a buy station, and buy your custom primary weapon.

Each of the custom weapons costs $2,500 in-game cash. However, this method doesn't allow players to get the perks and equipment that they have assigned in the loadout. To get those, they will have to use one of the methods mentioned below.

Buy a Loadout Drop Grenade at Buy Stations

Due to popular demand, the developers have once again added loadout drop markers as a Buy Station purchase. Buying this nifty item at Buy Station will allow players to call in a loadout drop that can kit all teammates with a complete loadout consisting of custom weapons along with perks and equipment.

However, the prices for Loadout Drop Grenade vary according to the number of players in a team. The prices for various playlists are listed below:

Solos - $8000

$8000 Duos - $16000

$16000 Trios - $24000

$24000 Quads - $32000

Open a loadout drop

Players who are having a hard time collecting enough cash to make a purchase at Buy Station, or those who are looking for loadout weapons after coming from Gula, can get their complete loadouts at the loadouts crates that get dropped during the second circle rotation.

However, enemies usually camp at these loadout drops, so players should be mindful of their surroundings when they are collecting their loadouts from them.

Clear a Stronghold or a Black Site

Another reliable way to acquire loadouts in Warzone 2 is by clearing a Stronghold or a Black Site. Clearing these AI combatant-infested buildings will allow the entire squad to get their complete loadouts, including custom weapons, perks, and equipment.

The first team that clears a Stronghold and disarms the bomb will get their loadouts and a Black site key, along with other high-tier equipment from crates. Subsequent teams that clear the Stronghold will only be able to get their hands on the loadout.

Black Sites are Strongholds of higher tier that require a Black Site key to unlock. These places are filled with tougher AI opponents, and clearing them will give plenty of high-tier loot and a complete loadout. Black Sites also reward players with a permanent random weapon blueprint.

These are the various ways of acquiring loadouts in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. The return of loadouts drop markers is a very welcome change, and developers will hopefully continue to make changes that improve the playability of the title.

