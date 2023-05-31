Warzone 2 DMZ Guide: How to easily complete the Tier V 'Flight Plans' faction mission

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has multiple game modes and maps that have been added since the game's launch in November last year. The latest season also brought in a lot of content, including new maps, weapons, quality-of-life improvements, and a new DMZ area called the Koschei Complex, which has added several new missions.

Each faction in DMZ has a set of missions that players must complete to earn unique rewards. The Black Mous is one such faction with a Tier 5 mission called "Flight Plans," which has a couple of tasks that must be completed in one deployment.

How to complete Flight Plans Tier 5 mission in Warzone 2

Each DMZ mission you complete rewards you with various items, including contraband weapons, XP, in-game cosmetics such as weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, and more that can be used in Warzone 2. By completing the "Flight Plans" mission in Warzone 2, players will receive 20,000 XP and an EBR-14 Contraband.

The tasks in hand include:

Take the three hacked thumb drives from the dumpster dead drop near the Al Bagra Fortress.

In one deployment, plant the hacked thumb drives in computers at the Air Traffic Control Tower, the North Observatory, Telescope, and Al Mazrah City TV Station.

Before getting into the DMZ match you plan to complete the mission in, ensure you have two items: Air Traffic Control Tower and Channel Seven Editorial keys. A Skeleton Key can also be used that is used to open all doors in Warzone 2.

Dead Drop location in Al Bagra Fortress (Image via insanegamer52/ YouTube)

Once you have the two keys in hand, infiltrate Al Mazrah and get to the nearest helicopter, as this mission requires the players to travel all around the map. Next, fly to Al Bagra Fortress at the south of the map to get to the Dead Drop with the three hacked thumb drives inside, interact with it, and store the items in your inventory.

After collecting the drives, the players must travel through the Warzone 2 map starting from the Air Traffic Control Tower at Al Malik Airport, North Observatory at Zaya Observatory, and lastly, Al Mazrah City TV Station at Al Mazrah City.

Control Tower located at the airport (Image via insanegamer52/ YouTube)

As there is limited time, players will have to land their helicopter at the top of the tower and jump down one floor using their parachutes. Climb the stairs to get to the top floor, find the computer in the room, and interact with it to plant the thumb drive.

North Observatory telescope (Image via insanegamer52/ YouTube)

Using the helicopter, travel to this location in the Warzone 2 map and go inside the north-most observatory in the area. When you enter the massive room, you can find the computer to interact with and plant the thumb drive on the ground floor.

Al Mazrah City TV Station location (Image via insanegamer52/ YouTube)

Lastly, travel to this location north of the map before the time runs out, and the radiation starts taking over. Land on the roof of the building, get inside by going through the door on the north of the rooftop, go down two flights of stairs, enter the Channel Seven Editorial Department door using your key, and plant the last thumb drive in the only computer in the room.

The Warzone 2 mission will be completed as soon as you plant the last thumb drive, and you will be rewarded with 20,000 XP and an EBR-14 Contraband.

