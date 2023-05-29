Warzone 2 DMZ guide: How to easily complete the Tier V 'Case the Place' mission

The DMZ mode in Warzone 2 has a sizable fan base and is distinguished by its faction missions. They are simple but require tenacity to complete, with the tier five Redacted Faction's first task, 'Case the Place,' being one such mission. This faction was added in Season 3 and has five tiers in total, albeit the fourth and fifth tiers were added with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Case the Place is difficult; you should know how to complete it correctly. The following article will provide relevant information and tips for completing the mission quickly.

How to complete the Case the Place mission in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Case the Place is one of the most challenging tasks in the online multiplayer mode. Although it is the first mission of Warzone 2's Redacted faction's tier 5, it requires you to conquer tough obstacles, including being hunted by actual players and defeating two bosses.

The assignment asks you to execute one task: extracting two weapon cases in a single deployment. The first weapon case is in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah, whereas the second is in the newest DMZ region, Koschei Complex.

First weapon case in Al Mazrah (Image via YouTube/ Phixate)

To obtain the first weapon case, you must deploy in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah and seek a circle in the mini-map. It appears inside that circle; if the circle is yellow, the weapon case is in the hands of Pyro, an AI combatant hiding in his stronghold. This enemy must be defeated before you can acquire the weapon case.

You should bring self-revival kits, plenty of ammo, full armor, and, most importantly, some friends. If the circle is red, the weapon case is in the hands of another team/player(s), and you must eliminate those individuals to retrieve the case.

Once you've obtained it, proceed to Warzone 2's Koschei Complex. There are four entrances to choose from. Pick up car batteries and jumper cables if you go through Al Mazrah city or Rohan Oil entry.

Make your way through the complex, starting with the Chemical Plant sector. You must then enter the Factory Admin area. Thereafter, proceed to the Factory Wing, a high-threat region. The area is packed with traps and filled with dangerous AI bots.

After defeating them, you will encounter the first boss, Rhinoceros. He's tough to take down, so ensure to have the KV Broadside shotgun, and some stuns with you. After beating Rhinoceros, proceed upstairs to meet the second boss, Sniper. Keep an eye out for traps in the doorways.

Secure Key dropped by the Sniper boss (Image via YouTube/ Phixate)

After defeating Sniper, he will drop the Secure Room Key, which will help you unlock a door in the same compound. The second weapon case will be kept in the secret room.

The second weapon case is present in the secret room (Image via YouTube/ Phixate)

Collect the case and exfill the area, following which you will complete the mission successfully. The ideal approach to this objective is to play with a full squad since the mission will be completed if any teammates have the weapon cases and have escaped the area.

