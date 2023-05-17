How to defeat the Rhino and Sniper bosses of Warzone 2 DMZ's Koschei Complex

Koschei Complex is a new area that was added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode with the Season 3 Reloaded update. This area is not an Exclusion Zone but rather a hidden location within Al Mazrah. Apart from being mysterious, the location holds a host of unique rewards for players to obtain. However, before players can get their hands on these rewards, they must take out two bosses, the Rhino and the Sniper.

These two bosses can be found within the Factory Wing of the Koschei Complex. Rhino will be located on the ground floor of the Factory Wing, and the Sniper can be found on the upper levels of the area and will only be accessible once players defeat Rhino.

While most players would prefer to dive right into Koschei Complex blindly with no preconceptions, others might prefer to know what they are getting themselves into. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at how one can find the Rhino and Sniper bosses in Warzone 2's DMZ and defeat them.

How to defeat the Rhino in Koschei Complex of Warzone 2's DMZ?

Defeating Rhino certainly won't be an easy feat. He is covered in thick shields that protect him from easily taking damage. Hence, you will need weapons that can simultaneously output high damage. Shotguns excel in such scenarios. Among all the shotguns in the game, the KV Broadside has a fast rate of fire, allowing the you to deal a lot of damage in relatively less time. You may also use Bomb Drones to make the task easier and deal a lot of damage while being safe.

You must find a way through the tunnels into the Factory Wing to defeat Rhino. This journey won't be easy since AI soldiers will continuously spawn in your way. In the large central hall, you will encounter Rhino. To easily identify the boss, keep an eye out for a green laser. Once spotted, proceed to rush him to take him out.

It is worth noting here that Rhino carries a shield on his back; hence, the efforts to take him out from behind will be futile most of the time. Once he is taken out, find the .50 GS pistol and a small note.

How to defeat the Sniper in Koschei Complex of Warzone 2's DMZ?

Once the Rhino is defeated, a door will open up automatically at the northern part of the Factory Wing. This will allow you to traverse the upper levels of the Koschei Complex. When ready, move through this doorway and make your way to the upper level. Tread carefully in this section, as there will be a couple of traps that need to be avoided, including both laser and wired traps.

If you have played Modern Warfare 2's campaign, these traps will be relatively easier to identify. You must disable the wired traps and avoid the laser traps. As you make your way through, you will come across the Sniper. You can now use the same methods that they implemented to defeat Rhino, which includes the KV Broadside shotgun and a Bomb Drone.

Just like Rhino, Sniper will also drop some items. This includes a Victus XMR and a key that will allow players to access the Weapon Case.

This is all there is to know about defeating the Rhino and the Sniper bosses in Koschei Complex of Warzone 2's DMZ.

