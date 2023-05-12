All rewards from Warzone 2 DMZ Koschei Complex and how to get them

Koschei Complex is a new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It arrived with the Season 3 Reloaded update and can be found within the Al Mazrah Exclusion Zone. This new area is an underground bunker that is accessible through various tunnels that are present on the map. It is dangerous, puzzling, and devoid of light, adding a unique twist to the mode. However, the mode isn't just limited to providing an intense experience and can also be rewarding for players.

Season 3 Reloaded for Warzone 2 went live on May 10, 2023. The latest update added a host of new content to both Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title, including new game modes, maps, Operators, weapons, and more. However, for fans of DMZ, the only highlight among several other quality-of-life updates is the new Koschei Complex.

This guide will look closely at all the rewards in this new area and the acquisition procedure.

How to get all the Koschei Complex rewards in Warzone 2's DMZ

As previously mentioned, this area can be extremely rewarding for DMZ players. At the moment, there are a total of six rewards that can be acquired. Fortunately, if one can navigate through the dark tunnels and successfully exfiltrate, they will quickly get their hands on all these rewards. They can be easily acquired, provided players are vigilant and watch for these goodies.

To earn them, players must find Weapon Cases in the mode and safely exfiltrate from the area with them. Unfortunately, in each run, players can only get one of those. Hence, to earn all six rewards, players must go through the dark tunnels of Koschei Complex six times.

These six rewards in Koschei Complex based on their requirements are:

1 Weapon Case: The Queen - Loading Screen

The Queen - Loading Screen 2 Weapon Cases: Double Battle Pass XP Token - Consumable

Double Battle Pass XP Token - Consumable 3 Weapon Cases: Hunting Bug - Calling Card

Hunting Bug - Calling Card 4 Weapon Cases: Incubating - Emblem

Incubating - Emblem 5 Weapon Cases: Double Weapon XP Token - Consumable

Double Weapon XP Token - Consumable 6 Weapon Cases: LA-VX 330 - Weapon Blueprint for the LA-B 330

This is all there is to know about the rewards of Koschei Complex in Warzone 2's DMZ and the requirements to earn them. Unlike Building 21, this area isn't an entire Exclusion Zone but a part of Al Mazrah. The area can be challenging, so gearing up properly before heading down is recommended.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes