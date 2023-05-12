Best Warzone 2 loadout for GS Magna in Season 3 Reloaded

The GS Magna is a new handgun added to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. It is a fully automatic pistol that shoots 0.50 Cal bullets, which can be devastating. To put it simply, it is an automatic variant of the 0.50 GS. If that lethality wasn't enough for the Magna, it also allows players to go akimbo with it, which can take down fully shielded enemies within seconds.

However, not all is perfect with the handgun. An automatic 0.50 Cal shooting pistol needs some form of balancing so as not to make it overpowered. Developers managed to do so by increasing the recoil. As a result, it is difficult to control the recoil of the weapon, and that is holding it back from being one of the most lethal guns in the arsenal.

Fortunately, the Gunsmith 2.0 system allows players to customize the gun as they like, and using the correct attachments, one can mitigate a lot of the weapon's weaknesses. Having said that, this guide will take a closer look at some of the best attachments for the GS Magna in Warzone 2.

Best attachments to use with the GS Magna in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Before getting started with building the best GS Magna loadout in Season 3 Reloaded, players will have to unlock the handgun. As of now, there are two ways to can get your hands on the gun. The first method involves availing it via a Store Bundle, which will cost COD Points. The second and free method involves the completion of a simple challenge.

To unlock it, players to will have to get a total of 30 headshot kills using the .50 GS. Once this challenge is complete, the weapon will accessible in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. After players acquire the pistol, playing a few matches with it is recommended to level it up and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide.

Having said that, the following is the best GS Magna loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Muzzle: FTAC Fifty Comp

FTAC Fifty Comp Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo

GS Magna Akimbo Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty is one the most important attachments in this loadout. It increases the damage range and bullet velocity and helps greatly with both hip fire accuracy and recoil control.

Muzzle: FTAC Fifty Comp also reduces the handgun's recoil by acting on its vertical kick.

FTAC Fifty Comp (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 13 Round Mag ensures players don't run out of bullets quickly. Since the gun is fully automatic and has high recoil, it is difficult to connect all the shots to the target. Hence, having those extra bullets ensure that players don't have to reload in the middle of a gunfight.

Rear Grip: GS Magna Akimbo allows players to wield the handgun in both hands. While this takes away the ability to aim down the sight, it does increase the firepower one possesses at any given point in time.

Underbarrel: OP-X9 Foregrip improves hip fire accuracy, hip fire recoil control, and recoil steadiness, making it easier to handle the gun at close ranges. Moreover, it increases the aim walking steadiness of the pistol for more accuracy.

These are the best attachments for the GS Magna in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2. However, it is essential to note here that this build will only excel in close-quarter scenarios and hence should be used in such situations only.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

