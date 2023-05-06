How to unlock the GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The third mid-season patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will introduce two new handguns to the shared armory of the titles. One of them is the pocket-SMG FTAC Siege, whose incredible rate of rife and SMG-tier attachments make it a formidable close-quarter weapon. Whereas the other is the hard-hitting automatic Deagle.

The GS Magna of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is the automatic version of the infamous .50 GS handcannon, which can be already found in the game. In a recent blog announcement, the developers revealed several details about GS Magna, including its unlock condition. As such, let us take a look at the challenge the players will have to overcome to get their hands on the weapon.

GS Magna: Unlocking the Auto-Deagle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

In order to unlock the GS Magna in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded, you will have to complete the task of getting 30 enemy operator headshot kills with the .50 GS sidearm.

However, if this task is too challenging, you can unlock the gun by buying a store bundle that has a blueprint of GS Magna. You must remember that these bundles are premium items and usually cost around 2000 or 3000 COD Points, equating to around $20 and $30, respectively, in real-life currency.

GS Magna of the Season 3 Reloaded patch (Image via Activision)

As mentioned before, the GS Magna is a beefed-up version of the .50 GS that comes with an automatic trigger. Developers describe the gun as:

"This fully automatic .50 GS boasts a thunderous rate of fire and enough power to put an end to anyone foolish enough to cross your path. Hold down the trigger and let this .50 Cal speak for itself."

The powerful sidearm has been built while keeping raw firepower in mind. Developers have also revealed that it will share the same cartridge and many attachments with its semi-automatic cousin, the .50 GS. Also included among these shared attachments will be the dreaded Akimbo rear grip, which will allow operators to carry two copies of this secondary weapon, one in each hand.

FTAC Siege is also coming in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The chances of a handgun meta reemerging in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are quite high with the arrival of these two powerful handguns in Season 3 Reloaded. If you love to get in close and personal with your opponents, you will be delighted to see the ultra-close range handgun meta return in both multiplayer and battle royale modes of the respective titles.

Alongside the GS Magna and the FTAC Siege, the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded patch will permanently add the Throwing Star to the shared armory of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Currently, you can encounter and use this throwable melee on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

However, with the arrival of Season 3 Reloaded, you can permanently unlock and add this powerful throwable to their custom loadouts.

