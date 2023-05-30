How to easily complete the 'Pet Rescue' mission in Warzone 2's DMZ

Pet Rescue is a Tier 5 mission from the Redacted faction in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ and is divided into three stages. First, players must acquire a Dog Bank and a Cat Statue on Ashika Island. Next, they must deliver them to the Shopkeeper in the Koschei Complex of Al Mazrah. Finally, they must safely acquire the Shopkeeper's intel and exfiltrate from the location.

While it sounds easier than most other Tier 5 missions in the game, Pet Rescue can be challenging. To complete the mission, players must navigate through two different Exclusion Zones, solve complex puzzles, fight both AI and real enemies, and survive until all three objectives of the contract are complete.

Hence, to assist players in completing the Pet Rescue in Warzone 2's DMZ, this guide will examine all the steps involved in finishing this Tier 5 contract.

Guide to completing the Pet Rescue mission in Warzone 2's DMZ

To start the mission, you must first drop into Ashika Island's Exclusion Zone. Once spawned in, navigate to the Residential area of the map and search the house for a Dog Bank and a Cat Statue. They are randomly spawned and can be found inside duffel bags or lockers.

If you had no luck finding one in the Residential area, look near Tsuki Castle, as the little houses have a high chance of spawning them.

Once acquired, immediately exfiltrate from the map. Then, spawn into Al Mazrah's Exclusion Zone. Use any of the four secret entrances to get inside Koschei Complex. Once in, navigate to the Chemical Plant. This area will be completely devoid of light; hence, it is advised to carry a pair of Night Vision Goggles with you.

Here, look for the Factory Admin Key. It will be located near the small hut at the center of the Chemical Plant. Search the area thoroughly, as it might spawn in the small vents situated therein. After acquiring the key, look for doors A/1 or A/2 and enter them to reach the net area.

There will be many AI soldiers in this area. Eliminate them and look for the red markings "Shop" with direction arrows next to it. Follow these markings to reach the secret room where a Dead Drop and the secret Buy Station will be present.

Drop your Dog Bank and the Cat Statue therein, and the Shopkeer will drop a document saying 'Crown Instructions.' Pick it up and proceed to exfiltrate safely from the Koschei Comple. Doing so will complete the mission.

Following these steps, you should complete the Pet Rescue mission in Warzone 2's DMZ without much trouble. Players will be rewarded with a Double XP Token and 20,000 XP upon completion.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

