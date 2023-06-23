Best STB 556 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has recently entered its fourth seasonal update and received several gameplay changes. The STB 556 has remained dormant and eventually got overshadowed by faster weapons like the Chimera and Vaznev 9k. However, IceManIsaac recognized its potential and decided to provide the community with a new weapon setup.

The popular Warzone 2 player and content creator showcased his best STB 556 build in a recent YouTube video. IceManIsaac also provided a fair comparison between other competitive weapons and displayed the crude stats for the STB’s success. Players can capitalize on this build to eliminate more enemies in the battle royale lobbies.

What is the best class setup for STB 556 in Warzone 2?

Activision is tasked with balancing the playing field as far as possible with two major updates - seasonal and mid-seasonal patches. The developers implement weapon adjustments after considering important metrics like game data, pick rate, and kill-death ratio. However, the STB 556 was left untouched in the latest Season 4 update.

The STB 556 benefits the most from a build that can increase its damage range, handling, and accuracy. The gun is quite stable and boasts a competitive Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed, making it a proper sniper support weapon. Moreover, it has great base stats that can help players emerge victorious while engaging in mid-range gunfights.

What are the best attachments for STB 556?

IceManIsaac suggests that players utilize his STB 556 weapon build to make the most out of it in the Season 4 update. Here is the complete build with a brief of the pros of all the attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: 16.5” Bruen S901 (-0.34 vertical, -0.27 horizontal)

16.5” Bruen S901 (-0.34 vertical, -0.27 horizontal) Laser: VLK LZR 7mW (-0.08 vertical, -23.03 horizontal)

VLK LZR 7mW (-0.08 vertical, -23.03 horizontal) Optic: Slimline Pro (-1.65 vertical, -2.25 horizontal)

Slimline Pro (-1.65 vertical, -2.25 horizontal) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (-0.52 vertical, -5.52 horizontal)

5.56 High Velocity (-0.52 vertical, -5.52 horizontal) Magazine: 42 Round Mag

The 16.5” Bruen S901 barrel increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) and movement speed to boost agility. The VLK LZR 7mW also increases ADS speed alongside sprint-fire-speed and aiming stability. The Slimline Pro optic allows players to take medium and long-range gunfights whenever necessary.

The 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity and ranged accuracy. The 42 Round extended magazine is crucial for spamming bullets on enemy squads while repositioning.

It is important to note that this setup focuses on increasing the speed of the STB 556 and not its long-range gunfight capabilities.

How to unlock the STB 556 in Warzone 2?

The STB 556 is a basic weapon with a very simple unlock requirement. Players can get their hands on this Assault Rifle gun by leveling up their accounts to Military Rank 41. It can take a few hours to complete, but the process can be sped up by utilizing Double XP tokens while playing Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

