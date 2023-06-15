JGod's top 5 meta weapon loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 4

Call of Duty Warzone 2 recently received the Season 4 update on June 14, 2023. The new patch brought several weapon and attachment adjustments to the battle royale, which can shift the loadout metas. These changes can also affect the game's pace as the developer tweaked player health and damage number in this latest seasonal update.

Popular Warzone 2 content creator JGod showcased all the specifications in a recent YouTube video. The player also considered the varying Time-To-Kill (TTK) for armor depending on different weapons. Additionally, JGod showed off the new meta weapons he will use to play the game after the fourth seasonal update.

This article will highlight the new meta setups for Warzone 2 in Season 4.

What are the best weapons in Warzone 2 Season 4, according to JGod?

Activision introduces major changes with seasonal and mid-seasonal patches. After considering metrics like game data, player feedback, and pick rate, the developer deploys these updates with various modifications.

JGod suggests that players use his choice of weapons to dominate in the new season and secure more wins.

1) Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall features a high fire rate of 674 Round Per Minute (RPM) alongside a bullet velocity of 660 m/s. It remains a potent weapon, and players can easily capitalize on its strength with the correct attachments.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (0.65 vertical, 0.21 horizontal)

Sakin Tread-40 (0.65 vertical, 0.21 horizontal) Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel (0.34 vertical, 0.1 horizontal)

HR6.8 Barrel (0.34 vertical, 0.1 horizontal) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-1.74 vertical, 1.8 horizontal)

AIM OP-V4 (-1.74 vertical, 1.8 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (0.5 vertical, 0.34 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (0.5 vertical, 0.34 horizontal) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

These attachments make the Cronen a great companion for medium-range gunfights in Warzone 2 and can be paired with the Lachmann Sub for close-quarter combat.

2) HCR 56

The HCR 56 has been a superior weapon choice due to its immense stopping power as a Light Machine Gun (LMG). It has a fire rate of 741 RPM and a base bullet velocity of 700 m/s alongside a 60-round magazine.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (1.08 vertical, 0.48 horizontal)

Harbinger D20 (1.08 vertical, 0.48 horizontal) Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20” (0.34 vertical, -0.23 horizontal)

FTAC Hornet 20” (0.34 vertical, -0.23 horizontal) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-0.58 vertical, 1.8 horizontal)

AIM OP-V4 (-0.58 vertical, 1.8 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (0.59 vertical, 0.3 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (0.59 vertical, 0.3 horizontal) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (-0.29 vertical, -4.06 horizontal)

The HCR 56 remains a top-tier gun that can be used to engage in long-range gunfights. It can be used with the Vaznev 9K to round off close-range skirmishes.

3) Icarus

The Icarus hails from the versatile M4 weapons platform and has a knack for long-range gunfights. It has a considerable recoil kick but can be built around handling and damage range stats to boost its performance in Warzone 2 lobbies.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (1.04 vertical, 0.61 horizontal)

Harbinger D20 (1.04 vertical, 0.61 horizontal) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-1.35 vertical, 1.8 horizontal)

AIM OP-V4 (-1.35 vertical, 1.8 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (0.34 vertical, 0.26 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (0.34 vertical, 0.26 horizontal) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (-0.34 vertical, -4.06 horizontal)

5.56 High Velocity (-0.34 vertical, -4.06 horizontal) Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (0.68 vertical, 0.36 horizontal)

The Icarus is quite hefty and will affect the movement speed of players. This is why it can be used alongside a lighter SMG like the Lachmann Sub or Vaznev 9K to remain mobile and capable of close-range fights.

4) TAQ-V

The TAQ-V is a battle rifle that rivals the Cronen Squall with its excellent accuracy, damage, and handling stats. It can be used with the select fire mode and in medium and long-range gunfights.

Recommended build and tuning:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (0.99 vertical, -0.74 horizontal)

ZLR Talon 5 (0.99 vertical, -0.74 horizontal) Optic: AIM OP-V4 (-1.28 vertical, 1.8 horizontal)

AIM OP-V4 (-1.28 vertical, 1.8 horizontal) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (0.54 vertical, 0.28 horizontal)

FTAC Ripper 56 (0.54 vertical, 0.28 horizontal) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.56 vertical, -6.39 horizontal)

7.62 High Velocity (-0.56 vertical, -6.39 horizontal) Magazine: 50-Round Drum

The TAQ-V has risen after the Season 3 and mid-seasonal updates. It has also successfully retained its position in the new season and can be a perfect fit for Warzone 2 players who wish to engage from a distance.

5) Vaznev 9K

The Vaznev 9K is one of the best Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) in the entire class. It is reliable and packs a heavy punch that can quickly eliminate enemies in close-range scenarios. Players can utilize JGod’s build to make the most out of it.

Recommended build and tuning:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm (-0.27 vertical, -0.27 horizontal)

KAS-1 381mm (-0.27 vertical, -0.27 horizontal) Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV (-0.26 vertical, -34.55 horizontal)

Schlager PEQ Box IV (-0.26 vertical, -34.55 horizontal) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

45-Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (-0.52 vertical, -0.19 horizontal)

Demo-X2 Grip (-0.52 vertical, -0.19 horizontal) Stock: Otrezat Stock (-2.97 vertical, -1.32 horizontal)

This build has remained almost unchanged from the previous Warzone 2 season, as it can efficiently deal with waves of enemy players in close-range gunfights.

