Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its highly anticipated Season 4 update, which included various new game adjustments. Along with new maps, weapons, and other updates, the game experienced decent weapon modifications to ensure a seamless gaming experience. However, several weapon categories and firearms were left unaltered.
The developers make weapon adjustments after collecting enough data to match the current gaming environment. In Season 4, Activision focused mainly on the Shotgun category, where the weapons received significant nerfs and buffs. The following article will detail the significant weapon changes introduced in the current Warzone 2 Season.
Weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Warzone 2 Season 4
Season 4 of Warzone 2 altered the gameplay to compensate for the community's long-complained-about TTK by boosting the health pool from 100 to 150. As a result, Activision has not modified many weapons to see if they would be effective with the new modification; nonetheless, a few of them have gotten some changes.
Below are all the weapon buffs and nerfs that are introduced in Season 4:
Battle Rifles
1) Cronen Squall | Full Auto
- Bullets to Kill increased by 2
- Maximum Damage increased
- Minimum Damage added
2) Cronen Squall | Semi-Auto
- Bullets to Kill increased by 1
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage increased
Shotguns
1) Bryson 800
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
2) Bryson 890
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
3) Expedite 12
- Minimum Damage added
- Leg Multipliers increased
4) KV Broadside
- Mid Damage decreased
5) Lockwood 300
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Head Multiplier increased
- Neck Multiplier increased
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- Arm Multipliers increased
- Leg Multipliers increased
- Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased
- Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights
- Mid Damage Ranges increased
- Mid Damage decreased slightly
Submachine Guns
1) Fennec 45
- Bullets to Kill decreased by 1
The adjustments above show that developers wanted Shotguns to operate better. Therefore they mainly focused on buffing them. While the Cronen Squall battle rifle was nerfed again after wreaking havoc in Season 3 Reloaded. The two extra bullets will now be required to eliminate opponents.
Furthermore, only the Fennec 45 received a tiny buff in the SMG portion, allowing players to eliminate opponents with one less bullet.
New weapons in Warzone 2 Season 4
The game introduces two new weapons, one from the assault rifle section and one from the SMG segment. Both weapons will produce excellent results for the players. In addition, one melee weapon that provides blunt-force trauma without dulling or breaking is added to the game.
- Assault Rifle: Tempus Razorback
- SMG: ISO 45
- Melee: Tonfa
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.