Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received its highly anticipated Season 4 update, which included various new game adjustments. Along with new maps, weapons, and other updates, the game experienced decent weapon modifications to ensure a seamless gaming experience. However, several weapon categories and firearms were left unaltered.

The developers make weapon adjustments after collecting enough data to match the current gaming environment. In Season 4, Activision focused mainly on the Shotgun category, where the weapons received significant nerfs and buffs. The following article will detail the significant weapon changes introduced in the current Warzone 2 Season.

Weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Warzone 2 Season 4

Season 4 of Warzone 2 altered the gameplay to compensate for the community's long-complained-about TTK by boosting the health pool from 100 to 150. As a result, Activision has not modified many weapons to see if they would be effective with the new modification; nonetheless, a few of them have gotten some changes.

Below are all the weapon buffs and nerfs that are introduced in Season 4:

Battle Rifles

1) Cronen Squall | Full Auto

Bullets to Kill increased by 2

Maximum Damage increased

Minimum Damage added

2) Cronen Squall | Semi-Auto

Bullets to Kill increased by 1

Maximum Damage decreased

Minimum Damage increased

Shotguns

1) Bryson 800

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

2) Bryson 890

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

3) Expedite 12

Minimum Damage added

Leg Multipliers increased

4) KV Broadside

Mid Damage decreased

5) Lockwood 300

Minimum Damage decreased

Head Multiplier increased

Neck Multiplier increased

Upper Torso Multiplier increased

Arm Multipliers increased

Leg Multipliers increased

Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased

Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights

Mid Damage Ranges increased

Mid Damage decreased slightly

Submachine Guns

1) Fennec 45

Bullets to Kill decreased by 1

The adjustments above show that developers wanted Shotguns to operate better. Therefore they mainly focused on buffing them. While the Cronen Squall battle rifle was nerfed again after wreaking havoc in Season 3 Reloaded. The two extra bullets will now be required to eliminate opponents.

Furthermore, only the Fennec 45 received a tiny buff in the SMG portion, allowing players to eliminate opponents with one less bullet.

New weapons in Warzone 2 Season 4

The game introduces two new weapons, one from the assault rifle section and one from the SMG segment. Both weapons will produce excellent results for the players. In addition, one melee weapon that provides blunt-force trauma without dulling or breaking is added to the game.

Assault Rifle: Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback SMG: ISO 45

ISO 45 Melee: Tonfa

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

