Call of Duty has officially changed its logo with the Season 4 update

Call of Duty has released its Season 4 update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Both titles received various new adjustments as a result of the upgrade. Aside from the update, COD has updated its logo, and it was not announced anywhere; they recently changed their Twitter profile picture, which revealed their new logo. The classic logo has been replaced with a modern one.

Activision has quietly taken a significant stride forward. The logo has always been the same; slight changes were made for each new game, but the basic design remained the same. However, they have recently made the bold move of modifying the logo to a greater extent.

The new Call of Duty logo revealed

The COD logo is a typographic logo made up entirely of words in a bold font. The new logo adheres to the same pattern. The main distinction is that it is written in two lines, with the "of Duty" in "Call of Duty" appearing in the second. The new logo is also visually appealing since everything else is the same; even the "of" in "Call of Duty" is written in a smaller font than the rest of the text.

The new COD logo (Image via Activision)

Furthermore, the new logo is more compact, making it appear much larger and more formidable than it is. The glorious feeling in the logo nicely captures the game's contemporary setting.

The new logo was revealed via COD's official Twitter handle, where they updated their profile picture to the new logo following the release of Season 4 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

History of the COD Logo and its design element

There is little information on how Activision created the logo for their COD franchise. The logo first featured on the first game, launched in 2003, and has since been on every game in the COD series.

The logo employs a typographic design with a bold font. The most prevalent font color appears stainless steel grey, which matches the game's militaristic/war themes wonderfully. The logo passed on the message of military might and discipline.

Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

