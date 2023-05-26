Ranked list of all Call of Duty games in 2023

Call of Duty (CoD) is the undisputed king of first-person shooter games. Despite multiple ups and downs, the brand has retained its fame to this day. The franchise debuted in 2003, focusing primarily on the World War II era. With time, the series included a dynamic timeline that had the Cold War era, modern day, and futuristic dimensions.

The initial CoD game was a huge hit, earning multiple Game of the Year awards. That was only the beginning; the franchise grew over time and rose to the top of the FPS world. The following article will highlight the top Call of Duty titles with a compelling storyline and other factors like seamless gameplay, gunplay mechanics, graphics, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

List of Call of Duty titles to play in 2023, ranked

16) Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty 3 was launched in 2006 and provided an experience that fans of the franchise were familiar with. The title drew a lot of attention, but it couldn't keep the reputation it had developed. It is ranked last because there was no originality and the plot solely focused on the Allied forces, based in the World War II era.

15) Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Advanced Warfare is set in the distant future and was released in 2014. The title is the least popular among the community since the futuristic component, along with a mediocre storyline, failed to bring the desired originality.

It did not live up to the hype of the prior titles, and even the multiplayer was unbalanced. Overall, the title failed to provide the overall enjoyment that players had come to expect from the series.

14) Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Infinite Warfare was received quite well upon its release in 2016, and Game Informer named it as the Best Shooter at E3. It also became the best-selling title, although it struggled to sustain its reputation in the multiplayer area.

Infinity Warfare features a decent storyline and a good gaming experience, which fans can try out in the distant future if they have time. The characters included were unable to create an impression on the community and quickly became the least liked.

13) Call of Duty 2

Following the huge success of its predecessor, Call of Duty 2 was published in 2005. It provided the same gaming experience as the title that launched prior to it, while retaining the authentic war battle experience that fans adored at the time.

As time passed, several more titles were released that surpassed this game, and for that reason, it is ranked 13th.

12) Call of Duty

In 2003, the first Call of Duty game was published. The engaging gameplay, outstanding graphics, and excellent audio quality revolutionized the FPS genre. The plot revolved around the fighting of World War II between the Allies and the Axis powers.

The title is ranked 12th since it was released several years ago and cannot be compared to more recent releases. It was, however, the best game of its time and category.

11) Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

Black Ops 3 was released in 2015 and takes place in a futuristic world set in 2065. The world here represents a scenario where advanced robotics and cybernetic enhancements have become common and players will have to take on the role of a super-soldier that wields inhuman strength, precision, and special abilities.

The plot revolves around mind-altering warfare in a world ruled by an intelligent AI named Corvus. The title is ranked 11th since it is futuristic, but lacks essential originality. Further, it did not incorporate any new characteristics that justify the futuristic situation.

10) Call of Duty: Ghosts

Ghosts was released in 2013 and took on a fresh style in which you must focus on stealth rather than going all out. The plot is unique, but the setting and maps failed to captivate the audience, and it is ranked 10th for that reason.

In the campaign, you play as Logan Walker, a member of the Ghosts' special unit, which specializes in stealth missions. The United States is under siege by the centralized Federation army, and you must defend the country, not for power but for survival.

9) Call of Duty: World War 2

World War 2 was launched in 2017 and has a single-player story that allows you to immerse yourself in the harsh realities of battle. It includes iconic weaponry and provides a nostalgic gameplay experience.

The plot centers around a squad in the US Army's 1st Infantry Division that fights Axis forces all across Europe. It harkens back to the first titles in the franchise and was well-received by the community, which has thus earned it the ninth spot on the list.

8) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Black Ops 4 was launched in 2018 and focused mainly on multiplayer. It didn't have a single-player narrative, but it did have various multiplayer modes, including a battle royale variant called Blackout.

The title featured fast-paced gameplay, a wide selection of specialized operators, and a variety of specialized skills. It offered one of the best multiplayer experiences that fans cherish to date. The title is ranked eighth because even though many fans enjoyed the narrative structure, there was no campaign.

7) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War is yet another masterpiece that offers varied and exhilarating gameplay as well as realistic graphics. The storyline is unique in that you can get many endings based on your choices during the game. The title's distinctive features place it in seventh place.

The plot takes place in a fictitious world where a conspiracy between the Soviet Union and a Soviet spy termed Perseus is unfolding. You play as a CIA operative, and there are some of Black Ops' most memorable characters as well, including Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and others.

6) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is the latest title in the series. It soon became popular within the community and even regained the franchise's fallen reputation. Since the title includes all that the community desires, it is ranked sixth on the list.

The plot moves on to find Iranian Quds Force Major and terrorist Hassan Zyani, who is in possession of American-made ballistic missiles. Furthermore, there are two twists at the conclusion of the title. One in which General Shepherd and Graves become adversaries, and the other in the post-credits sequence where Makarov's name pops up.

5) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Modern Warfare (2019) is the reboot version of the original Modern Warfare series. The title features immersive gameplay with realistic graphics. The storyline revolves around the story of CIA operative Alex, SAS Sergeant Kyle, and rebel leader Farah to stop the terrorist group Al-Qatala.

The original Modern Warfare series drastically altered the game and established a high standard that is tough to match. However, the reboot version immediately gained popularity and is now rated fifth.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)

Modern Warfare 3 (2011) follows the aftermath of the Russian invasion preventing further chaos in the world. The main antagonist, Vladimir Makarov is killed by Captain John Price in the final mission "Dust to Dust" of the game.

The title is famous for delivering a splendid ending and also gives you the opportunity to control your favorite characters, so it is ranked forth on the list.

3) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)

Modern Warfare was the series' first release to feature a modern setting and a game changer. Even today, the franchise reigns supreme, thanks to a wonderful narrative and magnificent maps, weaponry, gunplay systems, gameplay, and more.

The campaign took place in 2011 and is entirely aimed at putting an end to Russia's civil war. The series features the worst betrayal where General Shephard betrays Task Force 141 and is later killed by a knife by Soap in the "Endgame" mission.

2) Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Black Ops 2 is yet another gem in the series. It offers a strong storyline, stunning maps, weapons, and appropriate gameplay. There are no negative points to be found, and the ranking can be swapped with first place.

It includes two timelines, one from 1986 to 1989 and one from 2025. It centers on Raul Menendez, a narco-terrorist who must be eliminated before unleashing an all-out assault on cities around the world. The title even features some popular characters like Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and more.

1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)

Modern Warfare (2009) is without a doubt the best game in the series. From every viewpoint, it was excellent. It featured characters like Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and others who rapidly became fan favorites. The title even had Makarov, the best antagonist in the entire series.

In addition, the title includes a mission named "No Russia," which was the most controversial and grim operation in the entire series. The plot revolves around a war between Russia and the United States, in which a task force is assigned to put an end to the slaughtering.

