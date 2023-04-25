Warzone 2 to potentially receive a massive movement overhaul in future

Last week, Call of Duty sent a survey to multiple streamers in the community regarding Warzone 2's movement, and this might be a potential indication of a big change in the near future. Since the release of the battle royale, players have been complaining about the new engine and the game's movement mechanism. Now, almost five months into its release, the predicament remains the same.

To learn more about the survey and how this may change Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in the future, read below.

All potential movement changes in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Since the release of Modern Warfare 2019, the movement mechanism in Call of Duty has seen a revolution. And with advanced movement mechanisms like slide canceling and bunny hops, the typical gameplay method has become obsolete. The main con that the community pointed out was the excessive skill gap that has forced casual players to experience tough competition in the last two years.

Call of Duty has been sending out surveys asking players for their thoughts on the movement in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

However, with Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Infinity Ward introduced a brand new engine that focused more on a tactical set of gameplay with slower movement speed. While this change was supposed to bring a shared environment for both casual and serious players in the community, it failed to meet expectations. The franchise has subsequently faced considerable criticism in the last couple of months.

Last week, Call of Duty started sending a survey where pro players and streamers can select how they feel about the game's movement mechanism. Based on the survey, these features dominated the discourse.

While this is still a matter of speculation, it is expected that the developers will focus on changing these features based on the feedback given by the community.

Activision is yet to confirm anything officially, but the shared opinion will surely shed some light on how the community wants these specific features to be changed in the forthcoming days.

Warzone 2's Season 3 is going strong now, and the mid-season update is not far away. It is unclear if the developers will tweak these features to provide a better quality of life experience. But players are hoping that this survey has the potential to change the franchise's perception in the future.

