A recent leak regarding Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 suggests that the developers thought of an open world campaign experience for the game before its release. Such a campaign in Call of Duty is a dream for a large part of the community, and it was envisioned way before the leaks came to the surface.

Sadly, the dream never became a reality. A Redditor named u/Purpletoaster posted 72 blockout images on a Reddit thread with extensive details regarding the scrapped campaign. The details showcase what could have been, and if the features were instigated in the game, it would have been way ahead of its time.

To learn more about the scrapped open world campaign for Black Ops 3, read below.

Black Ops 3 was supposed to get an interactive open world campaign

The images shared by the Redditor are mostly early prototype images. Hence, most of them are in blockout form, and there are not enough details to figure out a complete overview. However, what was gathered was enough to feed your interest.

According to the Post's owner, the campaign was supposed to be a "hub world" experience. This means that a large area is divided into different parts. Players would travel from one large area to another via the interconnected hubs. Every area in the hub would provide different quests and objectives with players taking down enemies and completing missions.

Furthermore, the posts suggest that some of the envisioned objectives in the game are eliminating scientists, neutralizing bio-caches, destroying weapon caches, sabotaging outposts, defending an area, and more.

While there were multiple rumors about a day/night cycle in Warzone 2's DMZ mode, it did not become a reality; however, the leaked images for the scrapped campaign reveal a day/night cycle that was proposed back in 2013 with a night vision mechanism and more.

According to the source, the developers wanted to make Black Ops 3 more interactive than any Call of Duty in history. There were plans to introduce jetpacks, ammo crates like Warzone/Warzone 2, a currency system, and a buy station for the 2015 title.

After almost five years, some interactive features have become a reality in different iterations. But if none of these were scrapped, who could tell what today's World of Call of Duty would look like? Guess we would never know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is undoubtedly one of the fan-favorite titles in the Black Ops saga. The game is a direct sequel to the 2012 Black Ops title. With its futuristic campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode, the game offers a plethora of content.

