Modern Warfare 2 is the latest Call of Duty game. And over the years, Activision has released several such titles and introduced several iconic weapons. Some of these weapons managed to garner a loyal fanbase.

The current title has a limited number of weapons. The arsenal included some gun designs resembling those from previous titles. However, a few weapons have etched their place on the highest pedestal. Seasoned players remember these guns as they featured some of the most balanced gameplay.

Let us look at five iconic Call of Duty weapons that need to return to Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This list is not ranked. The choices are the author's opinion and can differ for everyone.

Modern Warfare 2 might see the return of iconic Call of Duty weapons

Activision has a creative team of developers and uses nostalgia to create immersive environments. The best example of such cases is the interlinking of the storylines from older titles with the latest with the help of maps and items. Ashika Island in Warzone 2 will also feature key locations from previous Call of Duty games like Shipwreck, showcasing the classic Shipment map.

The same trend might also follow in Modern Warfare 2 with fan-favorite weapons from past titles. A few come to mind when thinking of the most used and beloved ones from previous Call of Duty titles.

Here are five beloved Call of Duty guns players might want to see in Modern Warfare 2.

1) Intervention (Sniper Rifle)

Intervention and Modern Warfare 2 became synonymous in the past due to the gun's monstrous performance. It dominated the multiplayer scene as skilled players could easily use the weapon in all situations. It was the most mobile and lethal sniper in the class, which helped its rise in popularity among veterans. The Intervention was perfect for quick-scoping and eliminating enemy players in the distance.

2) ACR (Assault Rifle)

The ACR was the epitome of automatic rifles and quickly became an iconic weapon for Modern Warfare 2. This all-rounder weapon topped the charts as one of the most balanced guns in terms of fire rate, damage output, and accuracy. The player base used the ACR as the primary weapon in almost every loadout for game modes like Search and Destroy.

3) FAL (Assault Rifle)

The FAL packed a heavy punch and was hard to handle. This gun created a disparity between players who could master the weapon and others who would choose to equip more forgiving guns. This semi-automatic weapon required high mechanical skill and patience to score frags. Players who could react quickly and pummel several shots were heavily rewarded for their high accuracy and damage output.

4) UMP-45 (Sub Machine Gun)

The UMP-45 reigned as one of the best Sub Machine Guns in the classic Modern Warfare 2 title. A certain percentage of players disliked the weapon due to its fast nature and ability to shoot an entire magazine in seconds. A popular weapon build for the UMP-45 included a suppressor, making players stealthy and lethal simultaneously. It became the go-to sniper support gun for players who wanted the best of both worlds.

5) Streetsweeper

The Streetsweeper, or Striker, was a semi-automatic shotgun that could annihilate players at close range. The weapon was most effective when used at a range of around 8 meters, as each of its palettes could shave off a chunk of the enemy's health. The gun's stopping power is better than others in its class and could even work as a long-range shotgun with certain builds.

Various weapons could make a comeback to Activision's latest Modern Warfare 2. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the official Twitter account for more details on upcoming updates. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for different weapon build guides.

