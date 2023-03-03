Best Warzone 2 loadout for Fennec 45 after the Season 2 nerf

Fennec 45 used to be one of the deadliest weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 before the Season 2 update. The SMG was able to take down enemies in close ranges within seconds. Consequently, the weapon was a meta gun throughout Season 1 and Season 1 Reloaded.

However, the Season 2 update nerfed the Fennec 45, Minibak, and Vaznev-9K. The Fennec's overall damage was reduced, along with its headshot damage and damage against armor. As a result, the time to kill with the SMG increased significantly in Warzone 2, and the loadouts that players used previously became outdated.

Hence, this guide will consider the latest nerfs and provide players with the best attachments to optimize the weapon by capitalizing on its strengths and mitigating its current weaknesses.

Best attachments for the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2 Season 2

Despite being a fan-favorite weapon in Season 1, SMG no longer holds the same appeal. This is because, after the nerf, other weapons in this category have overtaken the Fennec 45 in terms of viability. However, the weapon is still lethal if used correctly, especially on Ashika Island.

Since the map is small, it opens up more situations to engage in close-quarter combat. Thus, allowing the Fennec 45 to shine. Keeping in mind the gun's latest nerfs and changes, the following attachments suggest turning the weapon into a close-range monstrosity:

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90 is one of the few underbarrels in the game that doesn't come with any downsides. This attachment improves the aiming stability of the gun, allowing players to connect their shots to the target easily. Since the Fennec has a high fire rate, the spraying pattern of the weapon might be challenging to control without the FSS Sharkfin 90.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW improves the weapon's aim down sight speed, its aiming stability, and the sprint to fire speed. Thus, optimizing the SMG for aggression. However, the laser emitted from this attachment will be visible to enemies. Hence, it is recommended to be active and move around looking for kills with this attachment instead of defending a location.

VLK LZR 7mW in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Magazine: Fennec Mag 45 ensures players don't run out of bullets in a gunfight. The Fennec has an extremely high rate of fire. As a result, the weapon tends to run out of ammo fairly quickly. Moreover, with the recent nerf lowering the damage output, it becomes essential for players to carry sufficient ammo in their magazines.

Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip also improves the aim-down sight speed and the sprint-to-fire speed. But not everything is perfect with this grip, as it does come with a negative. It makes the ability to control the recoil a bit challenging. Thankfully, attachments, such as the FSS Sharkfin 90, help counter this.

Fennec Rubber Grip in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock enables players to move quicker with the weapon equipped. It increases the overall sprint speed of the character along with the crouch movement speed. But that's not all; this attachment also increases aim down sight speed.

These attachments make the Fennec 45 a force to reckon with in Warzone 2 Season 2. However, it is worth noting that this loadout is customized for aggressive play and may not be ideal for all players.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes