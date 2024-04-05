Best M13B loadout for Warzone Season 3

Having the best M13B loadout in Warzone Season 3 is essential if you’re determined enough to dominate the Battle Royale lobby. It’s one of the most underrated but reliable Assault rifles in the game. For players who prefer Assault rifles over SMGs for close-terrain engagements, the M13B is the go-to weapon. Embracing the “short stroke piston system”, it had made headlines during its release on COD: Modern Warfare.

Hence, whether you’re a beginner or a veteran, the M13B might be your key to success. This article will showcase the best M13B loadout and equipment for Warzone Season 3.

Best M13B loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best M13B loadout attachments (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon Barrel

Optic: Intlas CAS-14

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Apart from maintaining your anonymity in the enemy radar, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will positively impact your weapon’s ADS speed and recoil. The 14” Bruen Echelon Barrel will enhance the range of the weapon alongside its bullet velocity. It also provides a significant impact on the weapon’s recoil.

Upon adding Bruen Heavy Support Grip, the weapon will get a faster ADS Speed than ever followed by a mitigation in its horizontal recoil. It provides a decent firmness while shooting at an enemy with a fire rate of 845 rpm. Meanwhile, the Intlas CAS-14 optic provides better visibility during long-range fights.

Last but not least, the 60-round Mag slightly enhances the ADS time of the weapon alongside an increased ammo size. It ensures that you don’t have to reload in between lengthy engagements.

Best M13B Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: High Alert

Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the M13B in Warzone

Players worldwide had to play the DMZ mode to unlock this rare M13B Assault rifle. They had to defeat the chemist inside the radiation zone and extract from the map safely with his dropped weapon.

However, there was a glitch players used to unlock this gun: Instead of killing the chemist every time, if players asked their teammates to drop the weapon for them and they exfil safely, it would unlock the weapon permanently.

After the developers removed the chemist from DMZ, players could unlock it by collecting the Venom Strike blueprint for 150 trophy coins.

Best alternative to M13B in Warzone

SOA Subverter (Image via Activision)

If you’re done playing with M13B, you can swap it with the SOA Subverter, one of the meta guns to use in Warzone. With the highest pick rate of 9.48%, it’s the best gun to dominate a Warzone arena.

Pros & Cons of the M13B

Being one of the underrated Assault rifles in Warzone, it possesses a fair share of pros and cons. Below are the pros and cons of the M13B rifle:

Pros Cons Featuring one of the highest fire rates (845 rpm), and being one of the fastest TTK weapons, it outshines other Assault rifles in its segment. The weapon features an average muzzle velocity. Hence, players must take a strategic approach while playing with this weapon. It offers one of the lowest recoils among most Warzone weapons, allowing players more accuracy. Due to its high fire rate, it consumes too much ammo. Hence, players need to stack up a lot of ammo in their inventory while playing with this weapon.

FAQs on Best M13B Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for M13B?

Answer: Here is the best M13B loadout:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon Barrel

Optic: Intlas CAS-14

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Q2) Is the M13B good in Warzone?

Answer: Yes, the M13B is good in Warzone Season 3, especially for those who prefer to take close and mid-range fights with Assaults instead of SMGs.

Q3) Is the M13B good in Multiplayer?

Answer: With the right set of attachments, the M13B is as good as any other meta weapons in Multiplayer. It just has the right blend to dominate the close-cornered high-octane battles inside the MW3 multiplayer arenas.