How to unlock M13B after Warzone 2 DMZ removed The Chemist

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) mode received a long list of changes with the Season 3 update. Activision drastically changed the survival game mode to make it more player friendly and flatten its difficulty curve. However, this resulted in the introduction of new bosses and a trophy hunt event to obtain certain limited-time items.

The M13B is among the featured items in the trophy hunt event. DMZ players can collect all the trophy coins and exchange them for different cosmetics available here. The trophy event is a limited-time offer for the community to grind the game and bag exciting items without spending Call of Duty Points.

This article will highlight the best way to unlock the M13B after The Chemist’s removal from Warzone 2 DMZ.

Venom Strike M13B blueprint from trophy hunt in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players can unlock the M13B by collecting 150 trophy coins and exchanging them for the Venom Strike blueprint. The Venom Strike M13B is different from the one players could obtain after defeating The Chemist. It is also important to note that the trophy hunt event will conclude the day the Season 3 Reloaded update goes live.

Players can then equip this blueprint and jump into a session, use the gun, and extract with it to unlock the base variant.

Activision recognized that the challenge to defeat The Chemist in DMZ mode did not appeal to the entire player base. While some completed the quest and enjoyed it thoroughly, others did so purely for the M13B blueprint or chose to buy the weapon bundle to unlock the rifle.

The publisher waved the green flag to remove this challenge and provided a limited-time event as an easy method to secure the M13B. DMZ enthusiasts have a few hours to grind it out and secure coins to obtain the M13B weapon blueprint through the event.

Venom Strike M13B

The Venom Strike M13B is a decent weapon build and comes with a fully slotted setup. It has a bright green color with silver accents, making it stand out from other gun cosmetics. Below is the complete build that players will receive with the Venom Strike M13B blueprint:

Venom Strike build:

Muzzle: Cronen MAW-86

Cronen MAW-86 Barrel: 7” Bruen B-M20

7” Bruen B-M20 Laser: 7mW Canted Laser

7mW Canted Laser Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

Bruen Flash Grip Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

The entire build focuses on increasing its mobility and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed for an optimal fast-paced gunfight experience. The canted laser attachment makes tracking enemy Operators and AI combatants easier as it does not sacrifice much of the field of view.

Warzone 2 will receive its Season 3 Reloaded on May 10, 2023, and go through new changes that may affect the pace of the battle royale. The patch may also bring some changes to the DMZ mode. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes