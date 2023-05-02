Warzone 2: The best M13B long-range meta loadout following Season 3 buff

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 commenced on April 12, 2023, and featured significant changes to the performance of the M13B assault rifle. The update increased the lower torso and mid-range damage of the M13B while slightly reducing the damage when hitting targets in the head and upper torso regions, enabling this weapon to rise in the long-range weapon meta.

The third season of Warzone 2 also introduces plenty of other exciting content, including two new weapons, fan favorites Valeria and Alejandro as playable operators, free unlockable rewards through the Trophy Hunt event, the exotic Season 3 battle pass, all-new bundles in the Store and much more.

The Season 3 buff makes the M13B a solid long-range meta contender in Warzone 2

Part of the Bruen Ops weapon platform, the M13B was introduced with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and could be unlocked either by defeating the Chemist boss from the DMZ game mode or by purchasing exclusive bundles available in the Store.

The M13B is iconic in Warzone 2 and its predecessor, Call of Duty: Warzone, for being similar to the M4 in terms of feel and consistency but with a much smoother recoil and a higher rate of fire. However, it underperformed in long-range engagements due to its slower bullet velocity and damage range.

With the balancing adjustments to the M13B featured in the Season 3 patch notes, this modern and tactical assault rifle does show promising results. It is a viable pick for long-range gunfights without worrying about recoil control or aiming stability. That being said, the following is the best long-range build for the M13B in Season 3 of Warzone 2:

The recommended long-range build in Warzone 2 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the Echoless-80 is a suppressor whose extended size and weight results in enhanced damage range, bullet velocity, and smoother recoil while trading a considerable amount of aim-down sight quickness. The Echoless-80 can be unlocked by leveling up the TAQ-56 to level 14.

Moving onto the barrel, the 14" Bruen Echelon is the longest barrel option. It has been designed by Bruen to provide superior recoil control and damage range while improving bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy.

However, this extended barrel does result in slower player mobility, particularly movement speed and ADS speed. This barrel modification is unlocked when leveling up the M13B to level 17.

The Retrospective weapon blueprint in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Regarding weapon optics, the AIM OP-V4 is the most widely picked option, and rightfully so. Providing an elevated and precise sight picture, the AIM OP-V4 is a red dot sight that provides minimal obstruction, allowing you to take down targets with ease. Players can also opt for other magnified optics as per their preference. The AIM OP-V4 can be unlocked by leveling up the BAS-P to level 5.

Players can hit their targets almost instantly with the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition thanks to modified tapered rounds that increase the projectile speed of the bullets. This ammo modification is crucial for this long-range build as the M13B suffers from a slow bullet velocity and reduces the bullet drop, allowing players to beam opponents at long range. The 5.56 High Velocity attachment can be unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 to level 7.

Finally, the 60 Round Mag is the largest magazine option for this assault rifle. In exchange for movement speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload quickness, the double ammo capacity from 30 to 60 allows players to take on multiple opponents. They won't have to worry about running out of bullets when raining down from long range. Ideal for team-based modes, the 60 Round Mag is unlocked by leveling up the M13B to level 18.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

