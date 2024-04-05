Best Chimera loadout for Warzone 

Assault rifle enthusiasts frequently look for the best Chimera loadout in Warzone Season 3. This AR dominates the battlefield and its high rate of fire makes it a formidable weapon in shorter ranges. It excels in close quarters and tight spaces, making it an optimum choice for many players in Warzone. Its exceptional stability, damage potential, and other impressive features set it apart from other weapons in the game.

Let us look at the best Chimera loadout that can be used in Warzone Season 3 alongside all its attachments and the complete class setup.

Best Chimera Warzone loadout attachment

Chimera (Image via Activision)

Here are the best Chimera loadout attachments players should use in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3:

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : MK.3 Reflector

: MK.3 Reflector Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The VLK LZR 7MW laser improves ADS speed, making target tracking easy and responsive. It also reduces gun sway significantly, resulting in a more stable and controlled aim when targeting opponents.

The MK.3 Reflector optic improves aim, enables precise targeting, and assists in preserving clear vision during engagements. The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip enhances the weapon's vertical recoil control and handling capability.

The 45-round Mag provides sustained firepower, granting players ample rounds to handle multiple opponents. However, it slightly impacts the weapon's movement speed and ADS time.

Best Chimera loadout Warzone Perks and Equipment

Here are the best Chimera loadout perks and equipment that players should use in Warzone Season 3:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Resolute

Resolute Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Lethal: Throwing knife

Throwing knife Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the Chimera in Warzone?

Players can unlock Chimera by getting two operator kills with assault rifles in 15 matches in Warzone.

Best alternative to Chimera in Warzone?

Kastov 74U (Image via Activision)

Players uninterested in the Chimera can swap it for the Kastov-74U. This is one of the most dominant assault rifles in the game and excels in quarter to mid-range fights. This weapon is renowned for its rapid-fire capabilities and compact design, allowing seamless mobility within Warzone environments.

Pros & Cons of the Chimera

Chimera is one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, but it has its fair share of pros and cons. They are:

Pros Cons Excels at short to medium-range fights. Not optimum for long-range fights due to low bullet velocity. High rate of fire and decent maneuverability. Has high horizontal recoil which requires practice to control.

FAQs on best Chimera loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What are the best Chimera loadout attachments in Warzone?

Answer: Here are the best Chimera loadout attachments in Warzone:

Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : MK.3 Reflector

: MK.3 Reflector Underbarrel : SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Q2) Is the Chimera good in Warzone?

Answer: Chimera may not be the most dominant assault rifle in Warzone, but it boasts exceptional versatility. Its compact design and rapid-fire capabilities make it an agile and formidable weapon, well-suited to the fast-paced Warzone environment. With strategic loadout attachments, the Chimera becomes an unparalleled force on the battlefield.

Q3) What is the best weapon in Warzone Season 3?

Answer: The SOA Subverter battle rifle is currently the most favored weapon in Warzone 3. It sits on the top of the Warzone meta weapons leaderboard with the highest pick rate of 9.18%.