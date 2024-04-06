Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone Season 3

Getting your hands on the best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone Season 3 will give you a competitive edge over your opponents. The underrated Assault rifles come with a unique array of perks alongside some drawbacks. Following its introduction during MW2, the weapon offers a high fire rate, low recoil, and great maneuverability inside the vast landscape of the Battle Royale arena.
That being said, this article will showcase the best FR Avancer loadout and class perks for Warzone Season 3.
Best FR Avancer loadout Attachment for Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: 435mm FR435
- Optic: Intlas CAS-14
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Just like any other suppressors, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will keep your location hidden from the enemy radar. Apart from that, it provides a significant boost to the ADS boost and the damage range of the weapon.
Blending it with the 435mm FR435 Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip, you can feel an immense difference in the recoil pattern. It will give players an advantage while taking long-range gunfights.
Additionally, the Intlas CAS-14 optic enhances the overall visibility alongside the ADS speed of the weapon. Last but not least, the 60-Round Mag will ensure the balance between a high fire rate and the ammo inside your magazine.
Best FR Avancer Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Stalker
- Perk 4: Flex
- Lethal: Smoke Grenade
- Tactical: Semtex
How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone?
MW2 players could unlock this weapon upon completing the E8 sector of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Subsequently, those who unlocked this weapon in the previous iteration of MW3, don’t need to unlock in the current Warzone.
Best alternative to FR Avancer in Warzone
If you’re not comfortable with playing the FR Avancer Assault, you can swap it with the M13B Assault rifle. You’ll get a similar type of feeling while playing with this weapon. Offering a high fire rate and lower recoil like the FR Avancer, the M13B provides you a sense of steadiness while running around inside the Warzone lobbies.
Also Read: Best M13B loadout for Warzone
Pros & Cons of the FR Avancer
Apart from having a unique array of perks, it has some drawbacks. Let’s see the pros and cons of the underrated Assault rifle in Warzone
FAQs on Best FR Avancer Loadouts for Warzone
Q1) What is the best loadout for FR 5.56?
Answer: Here is the best loadout for FR Avancer:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: 435mm FR435
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Q2) What is the strongest AR in Warzone?
A: Currently, the Holger 556 is the best AR in Warzone. Its fast ADS time, handling, bullet velocity, and other factors stand out to be a complete package in Season 3.
Q3) What is the best gun in Warzone?
A: The SOA Subverter Battle rifle is the best gun in Warzone Season 3. With its controllable recoil players can wreak havoc inside the Battle Royale arena.
To read more articles like the best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone, click here:
- Best Kastov 545 loadout for Warzone
- Best Kastov 545 loadout in MW3
- Best Kastov-74U loadout in MW3
- Best Lachman 556 loadout in MW3
- Best DM56 loadout for Warzone