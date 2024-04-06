Best FR Avancer loadout for Warzone Season 3

Getting your hands on the best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone Season 3 will give you a competitive edge over your opponents. The underrated Assault rifles come with a unique array of perks alongside some drawbacks. Following its introduction during MW2, the weapon offers a high fire rate, low recoil, and great maneuverability inside the vast landscape of the Battle Royale arena.

That being said, this article will showcase the best FR Avancer loadout and class perks for Warzone Season 3.

Best FR Avancer loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best FR Avancer loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision || Youtube/@Metaphor)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 435mm FR435

435mm FR435 Optic: Intlas CAS-14

Intlas CAS-14 Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Just like any other suppressors, the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will keep your location hidden from the enemy radar. Apart from that, it provides a significant boost to the ADS boost and the damage range of the weapon.

Blending it with the 435mm FR435 Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip, you can feel an immense difference in the recoil pattern. It will give players an advantage while taking long-range gunfights.

Additionally, the Intlas CAS-14 optic enhances the overall visibility alongside the ADS speed of the weapon. Last but not least, the 60-Round Mag will ensure the balance between a high fire rate and the ammo inside your magazine.

Best FR Avancer Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Stalker

Stalker Perk 4: Flex

Flex Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone?

MW2 players could unlock this weapon upon completing the E8 sector of the Season 5 Battle Pass. Subsequently, those who unlocked this weapon in the previous iteration of MW3, don’t need to unlock in the current Warzone.

Best alternative to FR Avancer in Warzone

M13B in Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda || Activision)

If you’re not comfortable with playing the FR Avancer Assault, you can swap it with the M13B Assault rifle. You’ll get a similar type of feeling while playing with this weapon. Offering a high fire rate and lower recoil like the FR Avancer, the M13B provides you a sense of steadiness while running around inside the Warzone lobbies.

Also Read: Best M13B loadout for Warzone

Pros & Cons of the FR Avancer

Apart from having a unique array of perks, it has some drawbacks. Let’s see the pros and cons of the underrated Assault rifle in Warzone

Pros Cons Due to its high fire rate (923 rpm), it offers one of the lowest TTKs in the Assault rifle segment. It requires a lot of ammo to keep up with its high fire rate. Hence, players need to be precise while shooting with that weapon because every ammo matters. It allows players to maneuver quickly inside the arena. Hence, players using this rifle get a competitive edge over the LMG users. Despite possessing exceptional firepower, sometimes it gets outshined by the LMGs. Light machine guns can inflict more raw damage than this Assault rifle.

FAQs on Best FR Avancer Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for FR 5.56?

Answer: Here is the best loadout for FR Avancer:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : 435mm FR435

: 435mm FR435 Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Q2) What is the strongest AR in Warzone?

A: Currently, the Holger 556 is the best AR in Warzone. Its fast ADS time, handling, bullet velocity, and other factors stand out to be a complete package in Season 3.

Q3) What is the best gun in Warzone?

A: The SOA Subverter Battle rifle is the best gun in Warzone Season 3. With its controllable recoil players can wreak havoc inside the Battle Royale arena.

