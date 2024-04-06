The best M13C loadout in Warzone Season 3 improves the performance of the weapon in close and medium range while maximizing its movement speed. This Assault Rifle is quite small and comparable to some Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) in the game but packs a heavy punch which is crucial in the battle royale.

This article will highlight the best M13C loadout in Warzone Season 3 alongside a short narration of all the attachments and the class setup.

Best M13C Warzone loadout attachment

Best M13C loadout in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: S-37C DL Breacher Device

S-37C DL Breacher Device Laser: Hipshot L20

Hipshot L20 Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Stock: M13C FS Collapsed

The S-37C DL Breacher Device muzzle increases melee damage significantly and boosts hip fire and tac stance spread. The Hipshot L20 laser increases both hip recoil control and hip fire accuracy. The Bruen Bastion Angled Grip underbarrel increases hip fire and tac stance spread, aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and aim walking steadiness.

The D37 Grip rear grip increases firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control. The M13C FS Collapsed stock boosts your ability to move around the map by contributing to the mobility stats.

Best M13C Loadout Perks and Equipment in Warzone

Here are all the perks and equipment you can use with this M13C loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

How to unlock the M13C in Warzone

The M13C assault rifle is unlocked by completing the necessary tasks included in the Armory Challenge.

Best alternative to M13C in Warzone

HRM SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The HRM-9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) is the best alternative to the M13C in Warzone Season 3. While it might take a few more bullets to finish off enemy operators, it features a similar, if not higher, movement speed. This can be used to catch other players by surprise and score easy kills in close-quarter combat (CQC).

Pros and Cons of the M13C

The M13C is a great rifle but comes with a few quirks that need to be addressed. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:

Pros Cons High accuracy and movement speed. Can only be used in certain close- and medium-range fights. High bullet velocity and fire rate. Moderate damage output compared to others in its class.

FAQs on Best M13C loadouts for Warzone

Q1) Is the M13C good in Warzone?

A: The M13C is a good gun but not the current seasonal meta in Warzone.

Q2) When was M13C added to the game?

A: The M13C was added to MW2 in August 2023. It was later ported over to MW3 as a part of the continuous integration.

Q3) Which is better M13B or M13C?

A: The M13C is better in terms of damage output but the M13B features an easier-to-control recoil kick. There is no clear winner and finally depends on your personal preference and playstyle.

