Preparing a good MX9 loadout for MW3 matches is crucial to making the most out of the sub-machine gun. It is an extremely mobile weapon with a great fire rate that can help you win gunfights with ease, given that you are using the proper attachments and perks with your Operator as well. So far, the MX9 has been a fan favorite due to its various attachments and loadout options.

This article will offer you the best MX9 loadout for MW3, so you can utilize the weapon more often in your Modern Warfare 3 games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best MX9 loadout attachments in MW3

MX9 loadout for MW3 (Image via beefy YouTube/Activision)

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Ammunition : 9MM Sub HP

: 9MM Sub HP Magazine : 32 Round Mag

: 32 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The Shadowstrike Supressor is a great pick for a MX9 loadout in MW3 as it delivers an almost flawless stealth option to go behind enemy lines and pick targets without making a lot of commotion. Paired with the controllable recoil of the weapon, it will let you have a great time running the SMG with the Q900 rear grip.

The SMG also delivers a much faster aim-down sight time so you can snap onto your targets.

Best loadout Perks and Equipment to use in MX9 loadout for MW3

When using the MX9 loadout for MW3, you can try out these Perks, Equipment, and Gear to make your gameplay with the weapon more fluid:

Perks

Overkill

Double Time

Fast Hands

High Alert

Equipment

Smoke Grenade

Throwing Knife

Gear

Secondary : Vel 46

: Vel 46 Tactical : Flash Grenade

: Flash Grenade Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Field Equipment : Munition Box

: Munition Box Vest : Gunner Vest

: Gunner Vest Gloves : Commando Gloves

: Commando Gloves Gear: Tac Mask

How to unlock MX9 in Modern Warfare 3

Unlocking the MX9 is quite simple in Modern Warfare 3. The SMG can be accessed once you have reached Level 13 with the STB 556, the starter weapon for all Bullpup classes.

Best alternative to the MX9 loadout Modern Warfare 3

HRM9 SMG loadout in MW3 (Image via IsaacAndersn/Activision YouTube)

One of the best alternatives to the MX9 is the HRM-9 SMG in Modern Warfare 3. Given you have the correct loadout for the HRM-9, you can achieve similar results with both weapons. You'll also get plenty of frags using the correct Perks and Equipment.

Pros & cons of the MX9

Pros Cons Has a fast time-to-kill (TTK) rate with high damage output, even for an SMG. You will likely be out of ammo almost always for its default magazine size. Has great stability and aim-down sight time. It’s not the best choice for taking long-range engagements.



FAQs on the best MX9 loadout in MW3

Q1) What gun is MX9 in real life?

Ans: The MX9 sub-machine gun is inspired by the popular Steyr AUG Para assault rifle.

Q2) Is MX9 an SMG?

Ans: Yes, the MX9 is an SMG in both MW3 and Warzone.

Q3) How do I make my MX9 good?

Ans: You can do so by equipping the SMG with the proper attachments in the loadout section of MW3.

