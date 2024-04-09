Best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3 (Season 3)

Players must build the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Season 3 of MW3 to ensure victories inside the arena. The following set of attachments and equipment will enhance the weapon's handling, recoil control, and damage range. In summation, these attachments will convert the Vaznev-9K into a killing machine.

The Vaznev-9K currently has the potential to stand next to the meta guns in MW3. With a little bit of tweak and equipment, players can achieve wonders. To that end, this article will showcase the required attachments and perks for the best Vaznev-9K loadout.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout Attachment in MW3

Best Vaznev-9K loadout attachment in MW3 (Image via Activision || Youtube/@E-roc)

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider shortens the radar pings allowing you to hover around the online arena. It doesn’t give away your exact location to the adversaries. Moreover, it slightly affects the horizontal and vertical recoil and enhances the aim stability while firing.

Meanwhile, the Otrezat Stock will boost your Sprint speed a little, allowing you to maneuver around the lobby smoothly. The blend of Demo-X2 Grip and DR-6 Handstop will both intensify the Recoil Control, Weapon kick, ADS Speed, and movement speed, making the Vaznev-9K a killing machine.

Lastly, the 45-round Mag will increase ammo capacity allowing players to be carefree in long-lasting fights.

Best Vaznev-9K Loadout Gears and Equipment in MW3

Below are the gears and equipment for the best Vaznev-9K loadout:

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in MW3?

Players needed to follow a long process to get their hands on the Vaznev-9K in MW2. However, all the guns from MW2 got carried forward to the next iteration, MW3. Here’s how to obtain it in the inventory:

By upgrading the Player’s military rank to 23, they can get their hands on the Kastov 762 After unlocking the 762 variant, upgrade it to level 16. It’ll unlock the Kastov 545. Upgrade the Kastov 545 to level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U weapon. Upon unlocking the latter, players must upgrade it to level 15.

Follow these aforementioned steps to obtain the Vaznev-9K in the inventory.

Best alternative to Vaznev-9K in MW3

Striker 9 in MW3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the Vaznev-9K isn’t up to your taste, exchange it for the Striker 9 SMG. This SMG offers a better fire rate, damage range, and better handling. It can wreak havoc inside the arena.

Pros and cons of the Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3

Let's discuss the pros and cons of the Vaznev-9K SMG available in MW3:

Pros Cons Players can maneuver within the map pretty swiftly as the weapon features great mobility. The other SMGs have a better damage range than this weapon. Hence, sometimes players tend to pick those over this. It offers highly controllable recoil, players usually win those high-octane close-range fights. Some ARs and LMGs probably provide better damage in close range compared to this SMG.

FAQs on best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3

Q1) What is the best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3 Season 3?

Let’s take a look at the best Vaznev-9K loadout in MW3:

Q2) What is the best Striker loadout in MW3?

Below we’ve mentioned the best loadout for the Striker:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Q3) What is the fastest-killing gun in MW3?

The MTZ-556 is the fastest-killing gun in MW3. With a high fire rate of 810.8 rpm and an effective damage range of 26.7m, this Assault rifle stands out to be the fastest-killing beast in the third season of MW3.