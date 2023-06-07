How to unlock ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 4 

The ISO 45 is an upcoming submachine gun (SMG) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, and will join the two games' arsenals with the Season 4 update. Both titles launched with 8 SMGs. The weapon class remained fairly barren following the addition of the BAS-P in Season 1. Finally, after two seasonal updates of no new firearms in the class, a new SMG will be joining the roster.

This guide will take a closer look at the ISO 45 SMG and how to unlock it in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Guide to unlocking the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone

The ISO 45 is based on the ISO Platform and comes with .45 rounds. Fans who have played Modern Warfare (2019) will be familiar with the gun. It boasts the same firepower as the version featured in that title but is better in every sense.

According to the developer, the gun excels at close quarters and has a high rate of fire. Generally, fast-shooting SMGs don't have high damage per bullet, but that won't be the case with the ISO 45. It will be extremely lightweight and thus be viable for aggressive and fast-paced gameplay.

The firearm will be available for free at the launch of Season 4 and be unlocked through the Season 4 Battle Pass by completing Sector D19.

Since it is the High Value Target (HVT) of Sector D19, you must earn all four rewards in the Sector. This will make you eligible to earn the HVT. You can then use one Battle Token to unlock the ISO 45, and the SMG will be accessible across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2 and WZ. Based on what's been revealed, the SMG appears to be a viable choice for players in smaller maps, including the new map Vondel.

Call of Duty recently announced everything fans can expect in the Season 4 update of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, set to be a game-changer for the two titles. Warzone 2, for instance, is getting renamed to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The forthcoming update will introduce a host of new maps, Operators, game modes, weapons, and more. As for weapons, Season 4 will see the addition of three weapons: an Assault Rifle, an SMG, and a Melee weapon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ Season 4 will launch on June 14, 2023. The update will be available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

