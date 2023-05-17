Best Warzone 2 loadout and tuning for ISO Hemlock in Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is currently live with the Season 3 Reloaded update, which brought various weapon adjustments. The ISO Hemlock was heavily nerfed as its damage output was considerably decreased on almost every front. Despite these changes, the ISO Hemlock remains a great choice and can be built to dominate battle royale lobbies.

Popular Warzone 2 player and content creator EyeQew showcased his most powerful Hemlock build in a recent YouTube video. The creator emphasized its qualities which makes it a competitive gun even after the huge nerf wave that arrived alongside the Season 3 Reloaded update. Players can take advantage of the new Hemlock build to secure more victories in the game.

This article will highlight EyeQew’s ISO Hemlock setup in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded.

Most effective ISO Hemlock build for Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded

Activision deploys the seasonal and mid-seasonal patches as the two major updates and shifts the weapon meta of Warzone 2. The Season 3 Reloaded nerfed the damage output of various guns, including the ISO Hemlock. However, it can still be used as a primary slot weapon while dropping into battle royale lobbies.

The ISO Hemlock’s minimum, medium, and maximum damages were decreased alongside multipliers with a hefty slash on the lower torso and extremities. This change hit the Hemlock's popularity as it was knocked down from its dominating position in its class.

ISO Hemlock weapon build

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle has its own separate ISO weapons platform and boasts a fire rate of 600 Rounds Per Minute (RPM) and a bullet velocity of 590 m/s. It has decent handling stats by default, allowing players to maintain mobility during gunfights.

EyeQew suggests that Warzone 2 fans utilize this build to make the most of the gun. Here is the complete build with the pros and cons of the attachments.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

Recommended tuning:

Harbinger D20: 1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal

1.4 vertical, 1 horizontal Fielder-T50: 0.15 vertical, 0.15 horizontal

0.15 vertical, 0.15 horizontal FTAC Ripper 56: 0.36 vertical, 0.15 horizontal

0.36 vertical, 0.15 horizontal AIM OP-V4: -1.26 vertical, 0 horizontal

The Harbinger D20 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness alongside adept sound suppression. It takes a toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, aiming stability, and aim walking speed.

The Fielder-T50 further boosts damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. This attachment reduces ADS speed, hip recoil control, and movement speed.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases aiming idle stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization but reduces walking and ADS speeds. The AIM OP-V4 is an excellent optic attachment for almost all gunfight ranges but can be swapped out per player preference.

The 45-Round extended magazine allows players to take longer gunfights without reloading too frequently.

It is important to note that EyeQew’s ISO Hemlock build focuses on increasing its combat prowess and does not have the fastest ADS speed. Players can utilize the gunsmith feature to modify the build to fit their playstyle. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more weapon-build guides.

