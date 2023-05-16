Best Warzone 2 loadout for Chimera in Season 3 Reloaded

Chimera is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It was added to the game with the Season 1 Reloaded update. Since then, the weapon has been through a lot of changes. In the Season 3 Reloaded update, the rifle received a minor buff, which now makes it more suitable for aggressive plays. However, players using meta loadouts from previous seasons, may not be able to take advantage of this buff.

In the Season 3 Reloaded update, the Chimera received two changes, and the first pertains to its damage against armor. The latest patch added a minimum damage value against shields when used in semi-auto mode. As for the second change, the ‘First Raise’ animation time has been reduced, allowing players to equip the gun quicker without having to go through the entire duration.

Best attachments for Chimera in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Despite being an Assault Rifle, the Chimera actually shines in close-quarter combat. It comes with an integrated suppressor that silences the 0.300 BLK rounds this rifle shoots. However, one can easily enhance its attributes using the correct attachments, making it viable for all ranges.

To get started with building the best Chimera loadout, players will have to unlock the gun. Fortunately, it is quite easy. All that they will have to do is to get two kills using an Assault Rifle in 15 different matches, which will unlock it for all. Next, it is recommended to level up the gun to unlock the various attachment slots.

Now that the weapon is ready, it is advised to use the following attachments to negate its weaknesses and boost its strength:

Barrel: 10" SA Phoenix

10" SA Phoenix Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Here's how these attachments affect the gun:

Barrel: 10" SA Phoenix helps a lot with the recoil control. It also improves the hip fire accuracy, boosts the damage range, and increases the bullet velocity. All in all, this attachment makes the weapon viable at both as well as long ranges.

10" SA Phoenix (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: TY-LR8 is a compensator. It reduces the gun's horizontal recoil, which is usually harder to control than the vertical recoil.

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is one of the cleanest optical sights in Warzone 2. It provides a precise and accurate vision of the targets with barely any obstructions.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag ensures that players don't end up reloading in the middle of a gunfight. Extra bullets in a magazine will always come in handy in Warzone 2, where most players use shields and fights are rarely a fair 1v1.

45 Round Mag (Image via Activision)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW allows players to be more aggressive with the weapon. It boosts the sprint to fire speed and the aim down sight speed, which enables them to go on the offensive more often. Along with that, the VLK also improves the weapon's aiming stability.

This is the best Chimera loadout in Warzone 2 as of Season 3 Reloaded. It excels at all ranges and can be relied upon irrespective of the situation one might find themselves in.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

