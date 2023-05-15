Best Warzone 2 loadout for the FJX Imperium in Season 3 Reloaded

The FJX Imperium is a bolt-action Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It was added to the game in the Season 3 update and has quickly risen in popularity. The rifle is a remade version of the iconic Intervention from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It brings the same experience to the table but with more firepower. Currently, it is one of the most popular choices in the game due to its ability to one-shot enemies.

However, the weapon isn't perfect. Being a bolt-action Sniper Rifle, players will need to ensure that their shots are as accurate as possible. Fortunately, with the right attachments, players can stabilize their aim and boost the damage range of the weapon.

Keeping the weapon's weaknesses and strengths in mind, this guide will take a closer look at the best loadout for the FJX Imperium in Warzone 2.

Best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2

The FJX Imperium is one of the most powerful Sniper Rifles in the game. It fires .408 rounds which can be detrimental to enemies. However, as mentioned earlier, right out of the box, the Sniper Rifle isn't the best. Hence, it is advised to use attachments to mitigate its weaknesses. Before building the ideal loadout, it is necessary to know how to unlock it.

Currently, the only way of acquiring this weapon is via the Battle Pass. In the Season 3 Battle Pass, players must first earn all four rewards in Sector C4. Thereafter, the Sniper Rifle will be available to unlock. Once done, playing a few matches with it is advised to level up the weapon and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide.

That said, the following are the best attachments for the FJX Imperium in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2:

Barrel: Tac-Command 19"

Tac-Command 19" Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: FJX Kilo-Tac

FJX Kilo-Tac Ammunition: .408 Explosive

Here's how these attachments have an impact on the rifle:

Barrel: Tac-Command 19" boosts the weapon's aim down sight speed and improves hip-fire accuracy, allowing for easier quick scopes. It also increases bullet velocity, allowing players to take down targets at longer distances without leading their shots much.

Tac-Command 19" (Image via Activision)

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW improves the weapon's overall sprint-to-fire speed and the aim down sight speed. Since it is a bulky rifle, quickly equipping the weapon right after sprinting will ensure that players have a fair fighting chance. It also stabilizes aim, which is crucial for long-range fights.

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x, as the name suggests, is an optical sight in the game with a 6.6x magnification, allowing players to view their targets at longer ranges clearly.

Stock: The FJX Kilo-Tac also improves the overall mobility statistics of the weapon. It improves the sprint speed with the weapon equipped, crouch movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and the aim down sight speed.

FJX Kilo-Tac (Image via Activision)

Ammunition: .408 Explosive boosts the weapon's damage range. It is also effective against vehicles and explodes upon impact.

The FJX Imperium loadout in Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone 2 will be viable across Ashika Island and Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

