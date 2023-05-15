Best Warzone 2 loadout for Lachmann Sub in Season 3 Reloaded

When it comes to close-range fights in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, sub-machine guns are the perfect choice. The Lachmann Sub is considered the best among the weapon class and can obliterate enemies quickly in close-quarter battles. Thanks to the advanced Gunsmith system the weapon can be enhanced according to the preference of the wielder.

Season 3 Reloaded has featured the much-anticipated Ranked Play, allowing players to enjoy the title with greater competitiveness. However, to dominate in the competitive scenario, players will need weapons that are fully customized and well-tuned. As a result, the following article will provide a great loadout for the Lachmann Sub.

Best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded brought various weapon tweaks as well as gameplay changes to make the title more balanced. One major change was made in terms of TTK, which fans had long requested from the developers. The minimum armor damage was changed or added to numerous weapons, most notably the SMG class, allowing it to have an influence on mid- to long-range combat.

The Lachmann Sub is ideal for clearing out restricted spaces, rushing enemies inside buildings, and alleyways, or even providing excellent sniper support. The weapon is incredibly dependable and simple to operate, with minimum recoil and excellent steadiness.

The weapon has a remarkable base stat of 800 rpm firing rate, 540 m/s muzzle velocity, and an ADS time of 200 ms. With proper attachments and tuning, the weapon becomes an absolute beast. The setup offered by Warzone 2 streamer EyeQew maximizes the weapon's mobility and handling, enabling players in any situation that may arise.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: L39 Falcon 225MM (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.23)

L39 Falcon 225MM (vertical +0.24; horizontal +0.23) Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Stock (vertical -1.29; horizontal -1.47)

Meer Recoil-56 Stock (vertical -1.29; horizontal -1.47) Ammunition: 9MM Overpowered +P (vertical 0.16; horizontal +4.94)

9MM Overpowered +P (vertical 0.16; horizontal +4.94) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.15)

Lachmann TCG-10 (vertical -0.26; horizontal -0.15) Magazine: 40-round mag

The L39 Falcon 225MM barrel will provide them with mobility and speed by increasing the movement speed and ADS speed, while affecting the bullet velocity and recoil control slightly.

The Meer Recoil-56 Stock will assist players to attain maximum stability with increased aiming stability, recoil control, and sprint speed. The 9MM Overpowered +P ammunition are hotter rounds that afflict targets with an increased flinch.

The Lachmann TCG-10 rear grip provides the extra recoil control to take fights at mid-ranges with ease. Finally, the 40-round magazine will give more rounds in the chamber, allowing gamers to eliminate foes without having to reload.

This concludes the optimal Lachmann Sub loadout for greater mobility, speed, and stability, which will surely help players battle effectively at any range.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

