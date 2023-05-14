Warzone 2 stat guru's recommended loadout for FTAC Siege for Season 3 Reloaded

The FTAC Siege and GS Magna are two new handguns added to Warzone 2 Season 3 with its Reloaded update. Both weapons are fully automatic and seem to have gained popularity within the community in no time at all. The FTAC Siege is considered the best sidearm in this title and is capable of serving as a primary weapon when necessary. It's also the weapon this article will focus on.

It is effective in close-quarters gunfights; if your target is at medium or long range, this firearm will be less effective. However, this is a fantastic sidearm to carry, and with the right additions, its performance can be improved. Popular Warzone 2 streamer and stat guru JGOD has shared his personal FTAC Siege loadout, which will be covered in this article.

JGOD's loadout for the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

The FTAC Siege is the best sidearm in Warzone 2. You can customize this weapon with a variety of attachments using the advanced Gunsmith system to improve its performance. When properly calibrated, the handgun can perform as well as an SMG in close-range combat and can even be used to aggressively rush opponents.

JGOD's loadout ensures you don't have to waste time trying out different combinations of attachments, but you can change the tuning to your liking.

Recommended loadout

Best FTAC Siege loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/JGOD)

Here are the attachments JGOD uses:

Barrel: Ratchet BE (vertical -0.31; horizontal -0.31)

Ratchet BE (vertical -0.31; horizontal -0.31) Laser: FJX Diod-70 (vertical -0.32; horizontal -34.55)

FJX Diod-70 (vertical -0.32; horizontal -34.55) Stock: Siege Wire Stock (vertical -2.19; horizontal -1.16)

Siege Wire Stock (vertical -2.19; horizontal -1.16) Rear Grip: Sur-160 (vertical -0.59; horizontal -0.29)

Sur-160 (vertical -0.59; horizontal -0.29) Magazine: 50-round Drum

The Ratchet BE is ideal for this handgun since it boosts the weapon's damage range, hip fire accuracy, and bullet velocity. However, it slightly affects ADS speed and hip recoil control.

The FJX Diod-70 is a pistol laser that offers extra stability and mobility in terms of ADS speed, precision aiming, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Siege Wire Stock is a long grip that allows for improved mobility by increasing ADS speed, recoil control, and sprint speed. This attachment will help players play aggressively.

The Sur-160 grip has a textured design that aids this weapon's handling by increasing its sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed at the expense of recoil control.

The 50-round Drum will offer you the confidence to fight without worrying about running out of bullets during a fierce battle. Depending on your playstyle, you can even choose the 72-round mag.

This is the finest FTAC Siege loadout in Warzone 2. However, in order to use it, you must first unlock the handgun. To obtain it, you must get 50 hip-fire kills with any sidearm.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

