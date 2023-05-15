Best Warzone 2 Ranked meta loadout combo for Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Ranked Play finally arrived with the Season 3 Reloaded update. The mode was teased for a while, and after much anticipation, players can finally be part of a competitive Warzone 2 experience. Unlike casual lobbies, Ranked Play has rules to ensure that gameplay remains competitive. In such a demanding scenario, players must ensure their loadout isn't holding them back.

In Warzone 2, Ranked Play is currently only available for Al Mazrah. The map is large, with varied terrains. While some areas will require players to engage in long-range combat, others will require them to be aggressive and fight close quarters. With such a dynamic experience, one's loadout must be ideal to fight comfortably, no matter the situation they find themselves in.

Taking into account the conditions and rules of Ranked Play, this guide takes a look at a loadout that will provide players with two reliable weapons to overcome their adversaries in Warzone 2, irrespective of the nature of the fight.

Best loadout for Warzone 2's Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Stats Tracker | Best Warzone Loadouts @WZStatsGG BEST TOP META LOADOUT COMBO



🥇ALL THE PROS ARE USING THE ISO X MP5 COMBO IN WARZONE RANKED!



🫵You need to get this INSANSE LOADOUT right now!



🫡This Combo is all you need to grind & climb the Ranks this weekend!



Equip our Combo & dominate BEST TOP META LOADOUT COMBO🥇ALL THE PROS ARE USING THE ISO X MP5 COMBO IN WARZONE RANKED!🫵You need to get this INSANSE LOADOUT right now!🫡This Combo is all you need to grind & climb the Ranks this weekend!Equip our Combo & dominate #Warzone2 with EXTREME EASE! 🔥BEST TOP META LOADOUT COMBO🔥🥇ALL THE PROS ARE USING THE ISO X MP5 COMBO IN WARZONE RANKED!🫵You need to get this INSANSE LOADOUT right now!🫡This Combo is all you need to grind & climb the Ranks this weekend!😈Equip our Combo & dominate #Warzone2 with EXTREME EASE! 💯 https://t.co/k17VP8taBA

As previously mentioned, the recommended loadout in this guide is built by considering various gunfight scenarios one might find themselves in. The two weapons that will be used for building this loadout include the ISO Hemlock and the Lachmann Sub. The ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle is known for its low and stable recoil, which is great for mid-to-long-range engagements.

The Lachmann Sub, on the other hand, is an SMG with a fast and reliable fire rate that can mow down enemies in closer ranges. It can help players quickly clear closed spaces such as alleyways or the insides of a building. Hence, equipping this loadout will allow players to handle fights at all ranges.

However, it is worth noting that if players want to use two Primary Weapons, they will need to equip the Overkill Perk. That said, the following attachments are recommended for these two guns to boost their capabilities:

ISO Hemlock

ISO Hemlock (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Fielder T-50

Fielder T-50 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub (Image via Activision)

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

This loadout with the ISO Hemlock and the Lachmann Sub is currently the go-to choice for pros and will deliver excellent results in Ranked Play.

This is all there is to know about the best Warzone 2 Ranked Play loadout. It is essential to note that the loadout is built specifically for the battle royale title's Ranked Play mode and may not be ideal for casual lobbies or Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes