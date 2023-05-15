Best Warzone 2 Ranked meta loadout combo for Season 3 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Ranked Play finally arrived with the Season 3 Reloaded update. The mode was teased for a while, and after much anticipation, players can finally be part of a competitive Warzone 2 experience. Unlike casual lobbies, Ranked Play has rules to ensure that gameplay remains competitive. In such a demanding scenario, players must ensure their loadout isn't holding them back.
In Warzone 2, Ranked Play is currently only available for Al Mazrah. The map is large, with varied terrains. While some areas will require players to engage in long-range combat, others will require them to be aggressive and fight close quarters. With such a dynamic experience, one's loadout must be ideal to fight comfortably, no matter the situation they find themselves in.
Taking into account the conditions and rules of Ranked Play, this guide takes a look at a loadout that will provide players with two reliable weapons to overcome their adversaries in Warzone 2, irrespective of the nature of the fight.
Best loadout for Warzone 2's Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded
As previously mentioned, the recommended loadout in this guide is built by considering various gunfight scenarios one might find themselves in. The two weapons that will be used for building this loadout include the ISO Hemlock and the Lachmann Sub. The ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle is known for its low and stable recoil, which is great for mid-to-long-range engagements.
The Lachmann Sub, on the other hand, is an SMG with a fast and reliable fire rate that can mow down enemies in closer ranges. It can help players quickly clear closed spaces such as alleyways or the insides of a building. Hence, equipping this loadout will allow players to handle fights at all ranges.
However, it is worth noting that if players want to use two Primary Weapons, they will need to equip the Overkill Perk. That said, the following attachments are recommended for these two guns to boost their capabilities:
ISO Hemlock
- Barrel: Fielder T-50
- Muzzle: Harbinger D20
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
Lachmann Sub
- Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm
- Laser: 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10
This loadout with the ISO Hemlock and the Lachmann Sub is currently the go-to choice for pros and will deliver excellent results in Ranked Play.
This is all there is to know about the best Warzone 2 Ranked Play loadout. It is essential to note that the loadout is built specifically for the battle royale title's Ranked Play mode and may not be ideal for casual lobbies or Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.