Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 all weapon readjustments: BAS-P, Lachmann-556 buffed, ISO Hemlock nerfed and more

Like the other significant patches of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, Season 3 Reloaded also comes with numerous changes to the stats of the weapons. The latest set of nerfs and buffs for the various guns has shaken the meta of both games by a significant margin. As such, players need to know the new set of meta firearms for Season 3 Reloaded.

However, to ascertain the meta of the latest patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, players must first analyze the weapon buffs and nerfs applied this Season.

The new meta of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3 Reloaded

The Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 comes with surprisingly many changes for a mid-season patch. The BAS-P sub-machine gun and the Lachmann-556 assault rifle have received such substantial buffs that they have a high chance of being the main meta-pair of this Season.

Alongside these two, the 'first raise' time (delay between first equipping a gun and being able to fire it) of several weapons has been reduced.

Still, plenty more adjustments have come to the stats of the guns, which are hereby analyzed categorically.

Assault rifle nerfs and buffs

Assault rifle buffs and nerfs of Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Assault rifles are among the most highly used weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In Season 3 Reloaded, these are the following changes that have come to the firearms:

A minimum damage value to the armor has been added to the semi-auto mode of Chimera, along with a reduction in first raise time. (Adjustment)

along with a reduction in first raise time. (Adjustment) The ISO Hemlock has again been severely nerfed with reduced minimum and maximum damage, mid-damage value, and damage multiplier of the extremities. Only the damage multiplier of the lower torso has seen a slight buff. (Nerf)

has again been severely nerfed with reduced minimum and maximum damage, mid-damage value, and damage multiplier of the extremities. Only the damage multiplier of the lower torso has seen a slight buff. (Nerf) The Kastov 545 has seen a surprising nerf to its close-mid and mid-damage range. Plus, minimum armor damage has been added for Warzone 2 only. (Nerf)

has seen a surprising nerf to its close-mid and mid-damage range. Plus, minimum armor damage has been added for Warzone 2 only. (Nerf) For Kastov 762 , A minimum armor damage value has been added for Warzone 2, and its extremities damage multiplier has been reduced. (Nerf)

, A minimum armor damage value has been added for Warzone 2, and its extremities damage multiplier has been reduced. (Nerf) A minimum armor damage value has been added to Kastov 74u in Warzone 2. (Adjustment)

in Warzone 2. (Adjustment) The Lachmann-556 has been buffed by a notable margin, increasing its close-mid damage, mid-damage range, maximum damage range, and upper torso damage multiplier. A minimum damage value to armor has also been added for auto and semi-auto modes. (Buff)

has been buffed by a notable margin, increasing its close-mid damage, mid-damage range, maximum damage range, and upper torso damage multiplier. A minimum damage value to armor has also been added for auto and semi-auto modes. (Buff) The M16 has also seen some surprising buffs being made to it. The close-mid damage range and maximum damage range have been increased along with a reduction in the cooldown time between the gun-fire bursts. A minimum armor damage value has been added and reduced to first-raise animation time. (Buff)

has also seen some surprising buffs being made to it. The close-mid damage range and maximum damage range have been increased along with a reduction in the cooldown time between the gun-fire bursts. A minimum armor damage value has been added and reduced to first-raise animation time. (Buff) A semi-auto minimum armor damage has been added to the M4 alongside a reduction in first-raise animation time. (Adjustment)

alongside a reduction in first-raise animation time. (Adjustment) The M13B has also been buffed with increased ADS speed, damage range, and Hiip-fire accuracy values. (Buff)

The TAQ-56 has been nerfed, with a reduction being made to its maximum damage range. (Nerf)

SMG nerfs and buffs

SMG buffs and nerfs of Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Most prefer SMGs as their weapon of choice regarding close-range gunfights in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The Season 3 Reloaded patch has brought some significant change to this category, and those are as follows:

The BAS-P has been at the receiving end of massive buffs with an increase in the stats of ADS speed, maximum damage, maximum damage range, mid-far damage, mid-far damage range, minimum damage, and minimum damage range. However, it has also received a nerf to its headshot damage multiplier, so it doesn't become too overpowered. (Buff)

has been at the receiving end of massive buffs with an increase in the stats of ADS speed, maximum damage, maximum damage range, mid-far damage, mid-far damage range, minimum damage, and minimum damage range. However, it has also received a nerf to its headshot damage multiplier, so it doesn't become too overpowered. (Buff) The minimum armor damage in the burst fire mode of Lachmann Sub has been increased. (Small buff)

has been increased. (Small buff) The minimum armor damage of Minibak has been increased. (Small buff)

has been increased. (Small buff) Minimum armor damage has been added for MX9 . (Adjustment)

. (Adjustment) The maximum damage range of Vaznev-9K has been decreased. (Nerf)

Battle rifle nerfs and buffs

Battle rifle buffs and nerfs of Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Battle rifles are a new category of guns in Call of Duty, and they toe the line between assault rifles and marksman rifles when it comes to their performance. In Season 3 Reloaded, the nerfs and buffs of battle rifles are as follows:

The minimum armor damage on both semi-auto and full-auto firing modes of FTAC Recon has been increased alongside a reduction of 'first raise' animation time. (Small Buff/Adjustment)

has been increased alongside a reduction of 'first raise' animation time. (Small Buff/Adjustment) For Lachmann-762 , minimum armor damage has been added for semi-auto mode. And the minimum armor damage of full-auto mode has been increased. (Adjustment)

, minimum armor damage has been added for semi-auto mode. And the minimum armor damage of full-auto mode has been increased. (Adjustment) The lower torso damage multiplier and maximum damage of SO-14 have been buffed. Plus, the minimum armor damage on both firing modes has been increased. (Buff)

have been buffed. Plus, the minimum armor damage on both firing modes has been increased. (Buff) TAQ-V's minimum armor damage for both the firing modes has been increased. (Adjustment)

Shotgun buffs and nerfs

Shotgun buffs and nerfs of Season 3 Reloaded patch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Although shotguns are not so well-used in Warzone 2, it remains a potent firearm in the close quarters of the small multiplayer maps of Modern Warfare 2. In Season 3 Reloaded, only minor adjustments have been made to this class, and they are as follows:

The mid damage of Bryson 800 has been increased alongside a small buff to the minimum armor damage.

has been increased alongside a small buff to the minimum armor damage. The same has happened to Byrson 890 , with it receiving buffs to its mid and minimum armor damage.

, with it receiving buffs to its mid and minimum armor damage. Minimum armor damage has been added to Lockwood 300.

Regarding LMGs, not much has changed, with the only differences from the last patch being a reduction to the 'first raise' times of RAPP H and Sakin MG38, plus minimum armor damage being added to the stats of HCR 56.

Players using the three one-shot snipers from last Season will notice decreased performance due to a substantial nerf to the bullet velocity of explosive ammunition.

