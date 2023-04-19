Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 April 19 patch notes: Crash fixes, Buy Station improvements, and more

The main Season 3 patch of Warzone 2 has brought in quite a few stability issues in both titles. Many players are complaining about servers lagging and that their frames per second (FPS) have dropped since the patch went live. As such, although the new seasonal patch has introduced tons of highly favorable content, the gameplay experience of the players hasn't been great.

However, it seems like the developers of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have been keeping a close eye on the feedback from the community and are addressing the issue as quickly as possible. A bevy of these fixes has just been launched in a mini update for both games on April 19.

Here are the patch notes of all the changes that have been implemented.

April 19 patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

April 19 patch notes of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 as per the official Call of Duty blog:

GLOBAL

Stability

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.

Adjustments

Improved usability of controller stick rotation in Weapon Preview by preventing the weapon from sliding back and forth.

When you inspect a sector from the map view of the Battle Pass, the selection will now automatically take you to the most valuable reward in the sector.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that could sometimes cause the Killcam not to trigger effectively.

Fixed an issue causing users to be kicked back to the Main Menu after a second attempt to enter the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where despite having Dismemberment and Gore Effects turned off, enemies still exploded while using the "Singularity" Blueprint.

Fixed an issue where CDL weapon stickers would not show on weapons in-game or in Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue where you can trigger the search in the invite Players popup when you shouldn't.

Fixed an issue in the Events tab where the price of a Reward appeared in red even though you had enough Trophies to redeem it.

Fixed an issue where some Rewards in the level progression screen didn't have descriptions.

Fixed an issue where the Player could be sent to the Main Menu after scrolling through the most recent players section of the Social screen.

Fixed an issue where Players wouldn't see rain on Pelayo's Lighthouse after infilling on Kortac Team.

Fixed an issue where the base TAQ-56 would display when previewing non-Blueprint Rewards for Ranked Play.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 📢We just released an update. View the latest Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

WARZONE 2.0

Battle Royale Adjustments

Improved Buy Station interface for players using a controller to now start on Gear Selection.

Fixed an issue causing rewards for the "Hold The Line" mission to not be rewarded to players after completion.

Battle Royale Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing players to have spawn protection incorrectly applied after a Gulag match.

Fixed an issue causing players to spawn in a Battle Royale lobby with a Default Loadout instead of their favorited Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing players to crash when attempting to open the AAR.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Blackcell BattlePass (Image via Activision)

DMZ Adjustments

Added a one-minute countdown on DMZ match start before a player can use UAV Killstreak.

Added a message in DMZ Active Duty Operator Slots explaining that the last Operator cannot be dismissed.

DMZ Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the "Enforcer" Raid reward was not properly equipped in DMZ.

Fixed an issue where the "Double Cross" Mission in DMZ would incorrectly require a specific Dead Drop location.

Fixed an issue where players using a controller were unable to pick up an enemy's backpack after eliminating them.

Fixed an issue that could duplicate weapons after dropping and stowing inventory interactions in DMZ.

These are all the changes that have been brought by the mini update which was launched on April 19 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes