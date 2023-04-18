Warzone 2 player finds simple trick to drastically improve FPS in Season 3

A high Frames Per Second (FPS) count is crucial for Call of Duty Warzone 2 for a smooth gaming experience. A battle royale player posted a trick on Reddit providing a viable technique to boost one’s game performance by tweaking a simple audio option. While the solution seems to be working for plenty of players, Activision has not officially addressed any reasoning behind it.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is quite demanding and taxes heavily on the hardware trying to render every element. This generally affects the overall FPS output of the game since the system has to process huge chunks of data and provide accurate visual feedback to the player.

Reddit user discovers an instant FPS boost method in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 audio settings (Image via Reddit/qwazimoda99)

Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title had a bumpy start as Activision released them with a few bugs and in-game issues. The developers deployed several patches and optimized the battle royale as much as possible without degrading its visual beauty. However, players may be forced to make some compromises to enjoy the game.

Players can follow the steps listed below for a quick FPS boost in Activision’s battle royale.

Launch Warzone 2.

Head over to the Settings menu.

Navigate to the Audio settings.

Under the Voice Chat tab, change the Game Voice Channel to “Friends only” from the drop-down menu.

Save the changes and queue for a match.

Surprisingly, this method has proven to be successful in boosting the FPS count for battle royale players. It is important to note that this method can only be performed if the game is installed and played through the Steam platform.

Possible reasons for the fix

The frames of the game are primarily rendered by the graphics card and share almost no processing power to run the audio engine. However, an increased load on the processor can cause bottleneck issues that ultimately lower the total FPS count.

Warzone 2 allows players to listen to any in-game open chats within a 15-meter radius, but the system still processes all audio inputs and data. The game only unmutes any player in the voice chat that is within 15 meters to provide players with an immersive experience.

Changing the game voice chat option to “friends only” limits the amount of audio processing required and eases the load on the processor. This can also be a great way to increase your focus as random voice chat can be distracting.

However, turning off all chat can also cause players to lose out on important positional information that could aid in the ultimate victory. If the PC has powerful hardware that can churn out high FPS numbers, this method may not have to be adopted.

The Season 3 update is currently live for Modern Warfare 2 and the battle royale title. It brought along a lot of new changes, weapons, game modes, and maps as playable content. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

