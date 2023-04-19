Warzone 2 developers release fix for Gas Circles' alignment issue

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 had a rough start upon release and recently saw a strange bug after the third seasonal update. The bug prevented the Gas from aligning with the displayed Gas circle markers, causing unintentional player damage and leading to confusion among players. The developers of Warzone 2 have deployed a new patch to combat this problem and remove any inconsistencies in the zone.

In-game bugs and glitches are common in online multiplayer titles and require regular maintenance to provide the best gaming experience. Raven Software has addressed and tried to fix the problem immediately, sharing the information on its official Twitter page.

Let us take a closer look at the Gas Circle bug and Activision’s patch for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 receives fix from Raven Software for Gas Circle bug

Raven Software @RavenSoftware 🛠️ We've just deployed a fix that was causing the Gas Circle to not align with the positioning of the Gas itself. 🛠️ We've just deployed a fix that was causing the Gas Circle to not align with the positioning of the Gas itself.

There are different metrics that need to be considered before implementing changes in the game. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 cater to a massive community which makes player feedback crucial. Shortly after the Season 3 update was released, players reported that there might be a defect in the Massive Resurgence game mode.

The issue reportedly caused players to take Gas damage while maintaining a position near the Gas Circle. This was due to a bug that caused the boundary to not align with the actual position of the gas. This caused confusion in different lobbies as the visual cues did not match and misled zone boundary players.

The pace of most battle royale titles is controlled by zone movement. The misalignment of one of the most crucial elements of Warzone 2 can hinder the player base and take a toll on its total player count.

The patch can be expected to fix this peculiar bug and allow players to safely play closer to the Gas Circle without taking zone damage. Raven Software quickly deployed a fix to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Season 3

The Season 3 update brought along a long list of general and specific bug fixes alongside new weapons, game modes, maps, and Operator skins. The publisher also introduced a brand new Battle Pass for the season and included attractive rewards for every tier.

Players can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter page for bug-fix announcements. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes