Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 April 14 patch notes: Battle pass revisions, gameplay changes, and more

The Season 3 patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went live on April 12, adding new content and improving gameplay mechanics. Players can explore new operators, weapons, maps and tons of cosmetic bundles. The update also brought a few quality-of-life changes that were requested by the community.
However, certain aspects of the Season 3 patch incurred flak, with one of them being the visual aspect of the map of the Battle Pass. The developers presumably kept a close watch on the community's reactions as they have reverted to the previous style already in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Details of the Battle Pass change and a few other adjustments were announced in a mini patch note for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the official Call of Duty blog.
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 April 14 patch notes
Here are the official patch notes for the latest mini update.
GLOBAL
- Updated Battle Pass Map view. While this was an artistic choice, we have reverted it for easier viewing on all types of screens.
GAMEPLAY
Ashika Island | Resurgence
Buy Stations
- Increased the number of Buy Stations available per match to 15, up from 10
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing Overclock to recharge Loadout Drop Markers in Resurgence modes.*
- Fixed an issue where backing out of an altered Pro-Tuned weapon wouldn’t keep its name in the Loadout
- Fixed an issue where Players could save the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium as a Favorite Loadout and use it despite not unlocking it in the Battle Pass in Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue where an incorrect message sometimes displayed in a Battle Pass preview tile
- Fixed an issue that causes broken Field Upgrades to persist on the Map in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where Players were taking damage from the gas in the infil plane in Massive Resurgence
- Fixed an issue in the “Death From Above” Mission in DMZ that blocked progress because the Player buying a Mortar Strike was not tracking
- Fixed an issue with a number of Pro-Tuned Blueprints where attempting to custom tune certain attachments would cause Players to spawn with no weapon
- Fixed an issue where the Fender Operator “EOD Specialist” Skin could cause weapons to appear invisible while loading into a match
Recently Updated
- Fixed an issue where Players couldn't redeem Sector C20 of the Battle Pass because it displayed the weapon name as "Nullify," a Season 02 gun, instead of the correct weapon "The Haunting."
- Fixed an issue where a message about a Skin being reactive would appear next to all Skins in the Skin selection menu.
- Fixed an issue preventing solo Players from matchmaking into Cooperative Missions.
These are all the changes implemented in the mini update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on April 14.