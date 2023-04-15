Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 April 14 patch notes: Battle pass revisions, gameplay changes, and more

The Season 3 patch for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 went live on April 12, adding new content and improving gameplay mechanics. Players can explore new operators, weapons, maps and tons of cosmetic bundles. The update also brought a few quality-of-life changes that were requested by the community.

However, certain aspects of the Season 3 patch incurred flak, with one of them being the visual aspect of the map of the Battle Pass. The developers presumably kept a close watch on the community's reactions as they have reverted to the previous style already in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Details of the Battle Pass change and a few other adjustments were announced in a mini patch note for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on the official Call of Duty blog.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 April 14 patch notes

Here are the official patch notes for the latest mini update.

GLOBAL

Updated Battle Pass Map view. While this was an artistic choice, we have reverted it for easier viewing on all types of screens.

GAMEPLAY

Ashika Island | Resurgence

Buy Stations

Increased the number of Buy Stations available per match to 15, up from 10

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing Overclock to recharge Loadout Drop Markers in Resurgence modes.*

Fixed an issue where backing out of an altered Pro-Tuned weapon wouldn’t keep its name in the Loadout

Fixed an issue where Players could save the Cronen Squall and FJX Imperium as a Favorite Loadout and use it despite not unlocking it in the Battle Pass in Ranked Play

Fixed an issue where an incorrect message sometimes displayed in a Battle Pass preview tile

Fixed an issue that causes broken Field Upgrades to persist on the Map in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players were taking damage from the gas in the infil plane in Massive Resurgence

Fixed an issue in the “Death From Above” Mission in DMZ that blocked progress because the Player buying a Mortar Strike was not tracking

Fixed an issue with a number of Pro-Tuned Blueprints where attempting to custom tune certain attachments would cause Players to spawn with no weapon

Fixed an issue where the Fender Operator “EOD Specialist” Skin could cause weapons to appear invisible while loading into a match

Recently Updated

Fixed an issue where Players couldn't redeem Sector C20 of the Battle Pass because it displayed the weapon name as "Nullify," a Season 02 gun, instead of the correct weapon "The Haunting."

Fixed an issue where a message about a Skin being reactive would appear next to all Skins in the Skin selection menu.

Fixed an issue preventing solo Players from matchmaking into Cooperative Missions.

These are all the changes implemented in the mini update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on April 14.

